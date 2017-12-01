I moved to China for Nigeria not for money- Mikel Obi

Mikel had been primarily snubbed from playing with the first team by Chelsea Coach, Antonio Conte, but he still remained a regular for the national team
So he decided to move to Tianjin Teda on a three year deal so that he could get some playing time.
Mikel said during an interview with Owngoalnigeria.com:
“I could easily have stayed in Chelsea for the remaining six months of my contract but it won’t be in the best interest of my nation, as they need me match fit when the World Cup 2018 qualifiers resume”.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to make but I seriously need matches to stay fit for Nigeria. Nigerians don’t deserve to miss out of the World Cup after back to back failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations”.Adding that he didn't do it for the money even though his current paycheck is double what he made at Chelsea.
7 comments:
Lol....... Is for Nigeria, can you imagine?
good for him' royalty said so
Go sit down boy. U did it for money sake. Neenu onye igbo.
Whether for Money or for Nigeria, I support your move I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
Once a loyal player, always a loyal player!
I so much believe you Mikel. A player that has the interest of the National team at heart........anytime, any day. And to all those crucifying him, it's none of your business please!!! You all will be quick to react to his move but none of you could say a word when he was left out of the Chelsea team because he led his country to the Olympics.
He has done his best for Chelsea no doubt.
OK
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
We do not need your explanation dear.
