I kidnapped my boss’s son because he refused to settle me after my serving him for 5 years- Suspect says

Celestine who was arrested alongside his friend at Apapa, told the police that after serving for five years, his boss took him to the village in Imo state and left him there without any settlement.
“I served my boss for five years at Mandilas (Lagos Island). After serving him, he took me to my village in Imo State and refused to settle me. So, I returned to Lagos and kidnapped his son, so that he would settle me.” He went on the kidnap mission with his friend, Emmanuel. “I told Emmanuel that the boy was my brother and that he would be staying with me for some days. He didn’t know I kidnapped the boy. He saw the boy when he came to the hotel and asked me who he was. Then, I told him he’s my brother and that he came to spend some time with me. The next time he came, he saw the boy and I told him the boy would leave on Monday. Then, on Tuesday, we met on the road and I begged him to escort me to the bank so that I can collect money from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM). That’s how we were arrested. I singlehandedly kidnapped the boy. I wanted his father to pay the ransom and I would use it as my settlement. I worked for him for five years. He’s from Okija in Anambra State and I have been selling clothes for him at Mandialas. In the agreement he had with my parents before he took me, he promised to settle me after four years. He started to count my apprenticeship from 2014. In 2016 when he was supposed to settle me, he opened another shop and asked me to be paying him N20,000 monthly. I could not cope because of the recession in the country, so I asked him to settle me as agreed but he refused, rather he sent me back to the village. I came back early January and I stayed in a hotel. It was then that the idea of how to kidnap his son came to me. Last Monday around 7:30am, I laid ambush around the house and picked the boy on his way to school. The boy emerged around 7:45am. He came to me when I called him and I took him away. I called my Oga on phone the next day to pay N5 million into my account if he wants to see his son again. I sent him my account number. I was on my way to collect my ATM card from the bank on Apapa Road when I was arrested. I never knew that police were on my trail.”He will be charged to court soon.
9 comments:
And now have you been settled?
All this wicked Oga sef nawaoooooo the should arrest the stupid Oga too Rubbish
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This boy is a leaner. U called ur oga, that u kidnapped is son. He knows ur village and ur people. U demanding #5m , u are the greatest mumu in Lagos apparently. U even sent him ur personal account number. U were on ur way to collect ur ATM card. I hail u mugu of the year. Engr emy
WHY THE MAN NO SETTLE HIM NAH?
ANAMBRA MEN ARE SO GREEDY...
irony of fate
That's not fair! His Boss is heartless...He needs to be charged with slavery. Mean Boss!
