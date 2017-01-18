'I kicked the ball' -Watch how this footballer denies wrongdoing after kicking opponent in the testicles (Hilarious video)
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren took to his Instagram page to share a funny video of how a player, Tresor Mputu, who was participating at an AFCON tournament kicked his opponent, Angola defender Kali, in the testicles, and as he was approached by the referee, he denied the action saying he only 'kicked the ball'.
He was however red carded. What was funny was his method of denial. Watch the video after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment