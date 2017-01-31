'I have rejected big money offers in China, but won't criticize those players who go there'-Jose Mourinho reveals

Mourinho speaking to GQ said:
“I have already refused a big offer to go to China, but I don’t criticise anyone who decides to do it.
“It’s their choice, their life. Only they can decide what they need for their future. Other managers in the Premier League have been critical, but I am no critic.
“I am worried, because they can offer contracts that are impossible to offer in Europe. But in the end the player who wants to go is a player that maybe you don’t want to keep.
“Imagine the guy who is 24 or 25, and he wants to go? At 24, or 25? OK, goodbye, be happy… The player who is 31 or 32, and they go for a few years and then come back with a bank account full, OK.
“But when they are young and they have a chance to be in the best competitions, and they still decide to go, well maybe it is better that they go.”
