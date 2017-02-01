"Love. Laughter. @mr_udo The only man who has shown me what it truly means to have a companion. I have deep rooted joy, confidence and a sense of security because of you
I wake up every morning thinking, how did I get so lucky? Your SMILE still melts my heart everyday 😻 You make my stomach literally ache with LAUGHTER 😹 & I LOVE the way you crack up so hard at your own jokes. I'm sure you've lost count of how many times I tell you how cute you are because of the things you do and say 🙈😄 You truly make me HAPPY 😁 & I hope everyday my actions can tell you how complete I am with you ❤️🌺 I don't need anything else. I'm happy you had a great Birthday yesterday 🎉Thanks to everyone who sent in a Birthday wish 😻 #NewYearsBaby #January1st #Family"
Monday, 2 January 2017
'I have deep rooted Joy, Confidence & a sense of Security because of you' - Adanna Ohakim celebrates her husband
