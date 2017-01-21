'I have decided not to be reduced by any events, social or political' - Lupita Nyong'o on why she is marching against Trump's presidency

Lupita Nyong'o on Friday took to her IG page to announce that she is joining over 200,000 people who have already signed up for the #Women’sMarch, a peaceful protest against Trump’s presidency.
According to the women, they are angry with the gender role Donald Trump played in becoming the president of the United States.
The '12 Years a Slave' actress made the announcement by posting a powerful photo of late writer Maya Angelou and Gloria Steinem at the Civil Rights March held in August 1983, saying:
'You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them." -- Maya Angelou
#WhyIMarch: because I have decided not to be reduced by any events, social or political, that aim to rob me of my dignity.
#FBF Maya Angelou and Gloria Steinem en route to the 20th Anniversary of the Civil Rights March on Washington on August 17th, 1983.'
The protest will hold in Washington, Today, January 21, 2017.
