''I got married as a virgin''- Nollywood actress Oge Aneke

In an exclusive interview with LIB, the Enugu based actress whose marriage to hubby, Val Okeh, reached a year on Monday, January 9, 2017, boasted that her hubby is the only man she has ever dated and hence, he was the man who deflowered her. Read the full interview after the cut...
You are a graduate of Chemical Engineering from the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu but how come you chose acting?
Acting has always been my passion. But i had always known that talent is never enough, so i went to school. I took education serious because you never know when you will need something to fall back on.
When exactly did you start your acting career and can you remind us some of your most memorable movies?
I started my acting career in 2013 and featured in my first movie titled 'Obi is a boy' in 2014 by Blessed Mishack's production, which brought me to the limelight. Other movies i have prominently featured in include; Old Soldier Never Dies, Black Out, Childless Widow, God Is My Witness , Osuofia Goes To School, Illuminati Kingdom, King Of Opobo ,City of Dragon, Money Works With Blood and many more.
You got married a year ago, how have you been enjoying marriage?
Well, God has been so faithful, though as expected it’s not a bed of roses. But the sweetness outweighs the torns when you marry your best friend.
How did you meet your husband?
Surprisingly, I first met him at my cousin's house in 2003 when I was still in secondary school but we had nothing then. It was after he graduated from the university that we bumped into each other at my cousin's wedding in Enugu in 2011. As a rookie who has never tasted a relationship before, it was not easy for me to give in to dating him, though he still managed to convince me after several rebuffs. We had some breakups and comebacks during the period until he proposed on October 1, 2015. And guess what? I said yes and the marriage rites was formalized on 9th Jan, 2016.
You said that ‘you were a rookie and had never tasted a relationship before’, Is it then right to say your husband was the first and only man you've ever dated?
If I must be candid, that means it's affirmative. Although, I had seen someone in between our breakups that didn't work out at the end.
And that means your husband deflowered you?
Absolutely, yes.
Wow, how does it feel knowing that you kept yourself until marriage?
It's a good feeling. Although, it’s difficult to keep considering the industry we are involved in. But with sheer determination and God's grace, you can make it .
How do you mean ‘difficult to keep’?
We are in an industry that is perceived to be highly plagued with sexual immorality in order to buy favour from producers and marketers, Nevertheless, we still have a good number of them (producers and marketers) in the industry that believe so much on hardwork and ingenuity.
Nowadays, we have a lot of young girls who have been already lost their virginity even as at the age of 14,how did you manage to remain sexually disciplined while you were a teenager?
I think it’s mostly a combination of family values, upbringing and self discipline vis-a-vis via self contentment. Ladies need to do away with obsession with materialism. All this things come and go. They are vain. Work hard for yours but don't mess your body to get them. Don't exchange your body for objects. Place value on yourself.Parents should also work harder to train their children to have morals.
Ok, how would you describe your husband in the last one year?
He is simply fantastic. He is one of a kind. I will say, I'm lucky I married him.
How supportive has he been towards your career as an actress?
Very supportive, His personal believe is that one should pursue her career within the limit of self decency. As he will always say, immorality is in the mindset and not in the profession.
Great, but can you act a sexually explicit role and would he allow you to act such a role in a movie?
Movie is all about make-believe, once I won't go real nude, I think I can act to the extent of my self conviction.
So, what are your hopes and aspirations as you celebrate this 1st Anniversary?
My hopes is that God will increase us in all fronts. Gives us better understanding and Love while we look forward to a better year ahead.
Who do you consider a role model in Nollywood?
I consider a good number of actresses but Genevieve Nnaji stands out for me as a better role model, career-wise.
Finally, what's your strongest point as an actress?
My strongest point is my creativity and spontaneity before the camera, although there is still room for improvement because a popular writer wrote and i quote 'the illiterates of the 21st century are not those who cannot read and write but those who have failed to learn, unlearn and relearn'. Thanks.
More photos of Oge, below...
6 comments:
Oya Linda give am tittle hisss
who we go ask
Signed
LibBadBoy
Let's hope he doesn't cheat on you with countless women
Make we wait 4 her exes 2 comment
Congrats to her.
It's not easy.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
hmmmmmmm...with this kinda lady in the industry and with the kinda producers and marketers we have, finding it difficult to believe this
Post a Comment