I found solution the day my wife publicly embarrased me

My wife is a teacher and we were out to dinner with some of her colleagues and their husbands who are kinda friends of ours. Budding friendships I guess you could say.But during the discussion I noticed she was the only one who was shocked about it. She was going on about how huge it was, and saying, “No way a penis that big could belong to a fourteen year old!”
They had an episode at school recently where a girl had a picture of her boyfriend’s erect penis on her cell phone and had gotten caught with it. My wife was involved, and was shocked at the size of the offending hard on, especially because he was only fourteen.
I began to feel uncomfortable, as I always do when penis size comes I know what I have down there
Coupled with the fact that my wife had a few drinks already, which tended to make her loose-lipped. It’s like she wouldn’t let it go, even though I went to the bathroom they were still talking about it when I got back. So finally, one husband asked how big it was, and my wife says, “It looked huge… A good six inches, maybe a bit more.”
The entire table burst out laughing, except me and my wife, of course. I was praying that was the end of it. I knew what was implied by her comment, that she didn’t know what ‘huge’ was. If six inches was huge to her, what was I? (We were our first, and only lovers). I felt my face flush, and I literally felt my penis shrink. Then, as if to explain herself, she says, “Well, that’s nearly twice the size of Michael’s dick!”
I think the world stopped spinning. The crowd was laughing so hard, they were crying. I had smiled at her first comment and tried to roll with it, but at the announcement to people I know and see that I have a small penis was almost more than I could take. It was a shame I had never known. As I retreated emotionally, I felt like I could cry, and physically I felt my testicles be pulled into my body which happens when cold or embarrassed. One guy, through tears, pats me on the back and says, “Oboy, your secret is out!”
His wife says to me, “I’m sorry.”
I thought she truly meant it, but when she says exactly the same thing to my wife, the laughter returns. Another guy comes to my aid, and reminds them that it’s not the size of the boat, but the motion of the ocean. Laughter dies down until another lady adds, “Unless the boat is a bathtub.”
So, as the humiliation continued, I feel less and less a man. Finally, one wife says, “Alright guys, poor Michael has been picked on enough! Stop it! It’s only fair that the rest of you admit your true size.”
The table calmed down, and I felt a little better because I know average is five to seven inches, and very likely at least one of the other four guys is bound to be in the lower range. So they go around the table and kinda sheepishly admit their size. “Eight inches, hard,” Uche said.
“Seven and a half, hard,” Yusuf confessed.
“Nine inches, hard, here,” Fred said with a self-satisfied grin.
Finally, UdoUdo said, “Six and a half inches, hard.”
Their wives all confirmed with a nod at each size, and a few added a hand to indicate thickness. I was as flabbergasted as was my wife. I guess to be funny (or just because she was drunk) my wife said, “I don’t know, three and a half inches?” And holds up her finger to indicate my thickness, which was not true.
The table roars with laughter again as she moves her hand around the table and ends in my face as a fuck you sign. Then she gets up like she’s pissed, and goes to the bathroom. The rest of the ladies follow. So I’m left with all the big dick new friends as they try to tell me size doesn’t really matter, and it’s what you do with it that counts. All the typical crap. Then I ask, “So who’d trade my dick for theirs?”
Nothing. Not a word. I prove my point. No man wants a small one, and no woman wants to be married to a man with a small cock.
I threw another questions to the big dick men around me.
Were you guys born with big Penis or you acquired it?
The above questions saved me.
One of the husbands called me to a corner to have a private chat; I can still remember all the words he said to me.
Michael he called my name, what effort have you made to improve the size of your manhood? Or is this the first time your wife is complaining?
Two questions and I didn’t know which one to answer first because I felt less a man to him.
I had to pull the elephant by horn by telling him the truth because deep inside me believed he has a solution to my problem.
My brother, I say. Sometimes I feel like leaving my wife because I never satisfyher in bed and she complained and got tired. I believe if not that she loves me, she would have left since. It is not my fault that I have a small dick, I lament!
That was the only thing I could say to him.
MrUche Revealed to me how small his dick was 2 years ago and how 4 girls broke up with him in the past years.
How come you have this big now? I asked with mouth open.
He said, calm down calm down,
He started, I was so frustrated after my 4th girlfriend broke up with me and I said to myself I must find solution before I can approach another girl for friendship.
I went on research upon research both online and offline there I found a lot of dick enlargement creams and pills, I tried many cream and pills but I didn’t get result and some even gave me bad side effects. I didn’t stop till I discovered STRONGMAN CREAM.
STRONGMAN CREAM really did wonders in my life, after three months of usage my penis grew to my dream penis size and I had to stop using it because I was satisfy.
STRONGMAN CREAM did three things in my dick. 1 my dick grew longer, 2 thicker and 3 I lasted longer on bed than before..
I couldn’t wait to hear more I started asking questions?
Please where can I get it and how long will it take to work?
Uche told me everything I needed to know about the cream.
That was how my story changed.
I Am so grateful to my wife for leaking my secret where I found help.
My Wife is so happy with our sex life now because that small man has finally grown bigger, longer and stronger.
But before I continue, let me ask you these questions...
Have You Experienced Any Of The Following?
Have you ever felt embarrassed or ashamed of having sex because you can't perform like a real man?
Have any woman or lady dumped you because your small penis and you can't satisfy her in bed?
Do you lack sexual confidence when you are around women or shy away from sex because there's no way you could ever satisfy any woman with that your tiny penis and quick ejaculation problem?
Have any woman compared you with her ex lovers and laughed at you because of your "needle dick"?
Do you feel ashamed and frustrated because of your small penis?
Is your wife or girlfriend currently avoiding having sex with you just because of your small penis or your past woeful performances?
Have your wife or spouse at one time ever mocked you or say something jokingly about your small penis or your premature ejaculation issue?
If you answered yes to even one of these questions, then STRONGMAN CREAM is the answer.
I decided to save other men out there from embarrassment I went through for years in my marriage.
The constituents of this product have being duly licensed & approved by
international regulatory bodies.
Ingredient:Aqua (water), cetearylisononaoate, cetylstearylalchoholcetyl Palmitate, Glycern, Dimethicone, Ceteareth-20, SimmondsiaChinesis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Allantointocopherylacetat, Panthenol, Ginkgo biloba leaf extract, Propylene glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propypraben.
WHO SHOULD USE STRONGMAN CREAM?
If your bothered by the size of your penis,the softness of your erection,the short time of your erection,the absence of sexual urge,the atrophy of penis
If You are the type women call “5 Seconds man” Then you need this cream
The day your wife mistakenly or purposely try one outside, you are finished!
STRONGMAN CREAM will save you embarrassment.
WHAT CAN STRONGMAN CREAM DO FOR YOU?
1. Ads inches to the penis length, and over 1 inch to the diameter, in average.
2. Huger and stouter during erection.
3. Easiercontrol over ejaculation
4.Sronger and more exercising sexual organs
5.Completedly cures the early ejaculation.
WARNING!
For external use only.
Do not use injured or inflamed skin, Allergy
Do not use If your partner is pregnant.
Ask a doctor pharmacist before use if you are already taking prescribed medication.
Do not get the product into eyes OR inhale.
Do not exceed a maximum of 3 Times in 24 hours.
HOW TO USE FOR EFFECTIVE RESULT
Usage:Massage your penis with STRONGMAN Cream two times a day. Massage should last 2 to 3 minutes, until the cream is totally absorbed, insist on doing it on dick every day to see better result.
2. How many pieces should be bought?
If under 30years old, we suggest you buy 2pcs for one course of treatment, above 30years old, a course of 3pcs is recommended. Buying one is not recommended because too little cannot give good result, this is not a hormone,it is impossible for a few days or 1,2 weeks to effect.
NOTE:
NO SIDE EFFECT,
You can make your own research on google to confirm that STRONGMAN CREAM does not have any side effect
Here is How to get STRONGMAN Cream I Used...
This STRONGMAN cream comes in 1 tube treatment, 2 tubes treatment, 3 tubes treatments and 6tubes treatment so you can purchase any of the Treatment.
1month for trial, 2tubesunder 30 of age and 2tubes for above 30 years old treatment and 6tubes treatment for Stubborn Situation treatment (Small and weak erection)
NOTE: 1 tube is not recommended if you need result.
The 1 Month Treatment ...
1 Month Treatment (1 tube) = N10,000
(instead of the normal N15,000)
The 2 tubes Treatment Pack
N17,000 Instead of N20,000
As you can see above, if we are to calculate the cost of the 2 Months Treatments (2 tubes), the value is N20,000. That's not a big money for those who know what it means to have small and undeforming dick. I can recall I spent N45,500 on a product that didn't give me desired result. This definitely gives result!
You will only have to pay N17,000
The 3 tubes Treatment Pack ...
3 tubes Treatment (3 Tubes) = N25,000
(instead of the normal N30,000)
6 tubesTreatment (6 Tubes) = N45,000
(instead of the normal N60,000
Take action today,while stock last and be glad you did in few weeks from now
How to Order:
Cash on delivery to every location (CoD):
(We send you the product, you get it and pay the delivery person)
If you reside in any of the major cities across the country, and you're really serious about ordering, making yourself available and claiming your order, you can place your order now, we bring it in 24 - 48 Hours and you pay the delivery person.
To use this option, quickly send us the following details via text message to 07031024493
* Item Name: (STRONGMAN, How Many tubes Treatment you're ordering e.gSTRONGMAN 3 tubes Treatment)
* Your Full Name
* Your Phone Number ( Provide 2 numbers if available)
* Full Address ( Home Or Office, we deliver to anywhere you want )
* When You Need The Item To be Deliver To you ( DATE) It shouldn’t exit 5 days.
Send This Informationsto 07031024493
NOTE: Your address Must Include Local Government and State. Detailed enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.
Once we receive your Text Message, Our Agent Will Put A Call Across to you!
Once confirmed, we shall hand the product over to our delivery person. The Delivery Person shall package the product and shall be delivered to your doorsteps Within 24 - 48 Hours of ordering by our delivery agent.
PS: We understand the importance of PRIVACY. We shall package this product very well and no-one else but you will understand what this package is all about
Make sure you pick calls and your phone must be On.
Without the confirmation Call, We are not going to process your order.
Make Sure your phone is on always Please.
How To Pay the Delivery Person once he delivers the item to you:
1. You Can Pay him with Cash ( That is , you can give the money to him)
1. You can do an online or mobile transfer to the bank account he will give to you.
If you would love to buy in bulk to resell (10pieces and above), you may ring 07031024493 to get the reseller price.
Note: To enjoy the reseller's price, you must buy from 10pieces and above.
No comments:
Post a Comment