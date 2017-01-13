LIS

Friday, 13 January 2017

"I forgave you immediately King came" Mercy Johnson accepts Tonto Dikeh's apology

Earlier this morning, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to apologize to Mercy Johnson for using abusive language on her back in 2013, saying she realized how much she must have hurt her after she gave birth to her own child.

Mercy Johnson accepted her apology almost immediately as she shared a picture of her on Instagram page and said she has forgiven her and loves her so much. Read what Mercy wrote after the cut...


@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post.I have learnt the more this morning that the holyspirit is true,cus by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning.am in shock. I always heard of what an Angel you are.Please,I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me. I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too. My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY
25 comments:

Anonymous said...

This is so cooooooool.

13 January 2017 at 08:28
Peace Alfred said...

Ok..trouble is really in paradise

13 January 2017 at 08:30
Peace Alfred said...

Ok..trouble is really in paradise

13 January 2017 at 08:31
Anonymous said...

Cute.. but niggers are still dying in Kaduna

13 January 2017 at 08:32
GALORE said...

Kikiki....no be nollywood again?😌

@Mercy go deyy laugh for house




@Galore

13 January 2017 at 08:33
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu! Heavenly daughters! Let the brethren love kwontinue THOU U DIDN'T FORGAVE HER THAT TIME AS U CLAIM BUT AM HAPPY for my heavenly saint sister tonto. I WISH TONTO HEAVEN@ LAST i have a massage for her enemies and haters. Please don't rejoice or celebrate cause of tonto marriage crisis BECAUSE TONTO HAS NOTING TO LOOSE EVERY THING WILL BE OK EVEN IF ITS NOT SOLDIER GO SOLDIER COME afterall is not her fault so stop jubilant because u all are losers like killary killinton.

















#sad indeed

13 January 2017 at 08:33
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

13 January 2017 at 08:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It is well o


...merited happiness

13 January 2017 at 08:37
Anonymous said...

Tonto that is so noble of you and mercy you have a big heart God bless
both of you, i am so glad you both have made peace. the world is big enough for everybody.God bless Nigeria.

13 January 2017 at 08:41
Prince said...

Still will stand with the fact that no one know what up and every relationship will always have it ups....all boils down to those involve and how they go about it. Mpre blissful years ahead in your relationship

13 January 2017 at 08:41
Gorgeous Lilian said...

It is well.

13 January 2017 at 08:41
HR BABE said...



The Weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.... God bless you mercy ... You are indeed a strong woman

13 January 2017 at 08:42
Ohiren's Zone said...

God never sleeps!.

13 January 2017 at 08:43
anams oluchi said...

Good

13 January 2017 at 08:45
Osagie Paroseman said...

God bless you mercy Johnson

13 January 2017 at 08:46
Vina Saviour said...

Wow more love for these two

13 January 2017 at 08:50
chinakwaeze ifunanya said...

Tonto what's going on?are you making peace cos you know you will go back to acting full time again?Cos e be like say Churchill don leave you.

13 January 2017 at 08:51
Anonymous said...

Mercy love i've always loved ur sense of maturity

13 January 2017 at 08:54
daniela desmond said...

Oh mercy...now I know why your husband loves you

13 January 2017 at 08:56
MyPersonalOpinion said...

Mercy Johnson , Thank you so much. You remain a model among them all.
I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion




13 January 2017 at 08:57
Anonymous said...

Hi Mercy, you are too much.


13 January 2017 at 09:06
Ikechukwu Ekeh said...

I love you the more Mama Purity and for overcoming your pride Tonto God bless you

13 January 2017 at 09:14
Anonymous said...

God bless the both of you.

13 January 2017 at 09:24
ceddie mitchell said...

Mercy Rocks joor... Muaaaahhh!!!

13 January 2017 at 09:24
mustapha adeniyi said...

God bless you guys more nd more . mercy

13 January 2017 at 09:33

