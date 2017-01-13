"I forgave you immediately King came" Mercy Johnson accepts Tonto Dikeh's apology

Mercy Johnson accepted her apology almost immediately as she shared a picture of her on Instagram page and said she has forgiven her and loves her so much. Read what Mercy wrote after the cut...
@tontolet am shaking and in tears as I read your post.I have learnt the more this morning that the holyspirit is true,cus by him you were in my prayers last night and this morning.am in shock. I always heard of what an Angel you are.Please,I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me. I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too. My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY
25 comments:
This is so cooooooool.
Ok..trouble is really in paradise
Cute.. but niggers are still dying in Kaduna
Kikiki....no be nollywood again?😌
@Mercy go deyy laugh for house
@Galore
Yimu! Heavenly daughters! Let the brethren love kwontinue THOU U DIDN'T FORGAVE HER THAT TIME AS U CLAIM BUT AM HAPPY for my heavenly saint sister tonto. I WISH TONTO HEAVEN@ LAST i have a massage for her enemies and haters. Please don't rejoice or celebrate cause of tonto marriage crisis BECAUSE TONTO HAS NOTING TO LOOSE EVERY THING WILL BE OK EVEN IF ITS NOT SOLDIER GO SOLDIER COME afterall is not her fault so stop jubilant because u all are losers like killary killinton.
#sad indeed
It is well o
...merited happiness
Tonto that is so noble of you and mercy you have a big heart God bless
both of you, i am so glad you both have made peace. the world is big enough for everybody.God bless Nigeria.
Still will stand with the fact that no one know what up and every relationship will always have it ups....all boils down to those involve and how they go about it. Mpre blissful years ahead in your relationship
It is well.
The Weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.... God bless you mercy ... You are indeed a strong woman
God never sleeps!.
Good
God bless you mercy Johnson
Wow more love for these two
Tonto what's going on?are you making peace cos you know you will go back to acting full time again?Cos e be like say Churchill don leave you.
Mercy love i've always loved ur sense of maturity
Oh mercy...now I know why your husband loves you
Mercy Johnson , Thank you so much. You remain a model among them all.
I am MPO and this is just My Personal Opinion
Hi Mercy, you are too much.
I love you the more Mama Purity and for overcoming your pride Tonto God bless you
God bless the both of you.
Mercy Rocks joor... Muaaaahhh!!!
God bless you guys more nd more . mercy
