"I feel so defiled and dirty" Nigerian woman narrates her encounter with a pervert in a commercial bus

Noni took to Twitter yesterday to narrate how a man seating beside her
in a commercial bus was continuously touching her with what she
initially thought was a bag. To her horror, she discovered he was
actually poking her with his penis while watching porn on his phone.
What a pervert!
13 comments:
omggg...really disgusting n some ppl get mind to tell her to keep calm. chaiii
Women have never liked themselves....i hope there wouldn't be a next time,but,in case of another occurrence.....pepper spray will come to the rescue.WTF!
HABA SISTER.... OYA SORRY YOU HEAR
The deranged fellow would have done so to whichever female was close to him. You randomly happened to be close when is craze-moon came out. Forgive yourself and pray for this idiot. I pray this "son and heir" of a proud family would get Gods cure today before he gets brutal worldly punishment. I pray no one gets molested by him again.
Ordinary penis touch u...u dey wreck..hahahhahah
Bloody pervet
please am kinda confuse here , how is that even possible ? how long is this p ? i can understand if they were standing but seating down ,i dey wan imagine how e take possible abeg
Na for side penis dey? Am still wondering how his touching u with his penis and you saw him watching porn video at the same time.
Really!
Enter your comment... SMH..... I had a similar experience when I was a lot younger. the prick quickly got up when I noticed. perverts everywhere!!!!!
Wat won't we read online dese days bikonu?
...merited happiness
I wonder ooo some people just like to form story just to get attention
