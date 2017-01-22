LIS

Sunday, 22 January 2017

"I feel so defiled and dirty" Nigerian woman narrates her encounter with a pervert in a commercial bus

Noni took to Twitter yesterday to narrate how a man seating beside her in a commercial bus was continuously touching her with what she initially thought was a bag. To her horror, she discovered he was actually poking her with his penis while watching porn on his phone. What a pervert! See the rest of her tweet after the cut...


13 comments:

Odibe Blessing said...

omggg...really disgusting n some ppl get mind to tell her to keep calm. chaiii

22 January 2017 at 09:51
Ohiren's Zone said...

Women have never liked themselves....i hope there wouldn't be a next time,but,in case of another occurrence.....pepper spray will come to the rescue.WTF!

22 January 2017 at 09:53
Taiye Abdullahi said...

HABA SISTER.... OYA SORRY YOU HEAR

22 January 2017 at 09:55
nnabuike nnamani said...

The deranged fellow would have done so to whichever female was close to him. You randomly happened to be close when is craze-moon came out. Forgive yourself and pray for this idiot. I pray this "son and heir" of a proud family would get Gods cure today before he gets brutal worldly punishment. I pray no one gets molested by him again.

22 January 2017 at 10:04
okafor richard said...

Ordinary penis touch u...u dey wreck..hahahhahah

22 January 2017 at 10:07
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Bloody pervet

22 January 2017 at 10:10
Anonymous said...

please am kinda confuse here , how is that even possible ? how long is this p ? i can understand if they were standing but seating down ,i dey wan imagine how e take possible abeg

22 January 2017 at 10:11
Patto Evra said...

Na for side penis dey? Am still wondering how his touching u with his penis and you saw him watching porn video at the same time.

22 January 2017 at 10:26
Vincent Chukwu said...

Really!

22 January 2017 at 10:29
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment... SMH..... I had a similar experience when I was a lot younger. the prick quickly got up when I noticed. perverts everywhere!!!!!

22 January 2017 at 10:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Wat won't we read online dese days bikonu?


...merited happiness

22 January 2017 at 10:38
Akindele barsheer said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
22 January 2017 at 10:44
Akindele barsheer said...

I wonder ooo some people just like to form story just to get attention

22 January 2017 at 10:45

