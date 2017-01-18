'I don’t know why the Police stopped giving me food' - Murderer cries out in Court

Daniel Asiedu, one of the two persons being tried for the murder of a Ghanaian member of Parliament says he is being starved in the police cell and has been subjected to survive on leftovers.
Asiedu and his accomplice, Vincent Bosso were arrested for stabbing JB Danquah Adu to death at his Shiashie residence in Accra on Tuesday, February 9, 2016.
The culprits who were armed had gone to the house of the deceased where Asiedu entered the bedroom of the deceased through the window while he was asleep and began to search the room until noise woke up the deceased who held him.
Asiedu resisted and stabbed the deceased on the right chest above the breast which led to his death.
Appearing at an Accra court on Tuesday, when Judge Stephen Owusu asked if he had any challenges at the prison cell, he said:
''The Police Service have stopped giving me food and I depend on leftovers. Since December 30, last year till date the Police have not been giving me food and they have also asked my family members not to bring me food in cells.
My Lord, I feed on leftovers and when I collect them I pray over it and eat, I don’t know why the Police have stopped giving me food. Now if the Police give me food again, I will not eat it.'
When asked why, Asiedu said he would like to talk to his counsel in private.
Superintendent of Police, Mr. Francis Baah said he had also spoken to the Defence Counsel, Mr. Augustines Obuor who complained about the feeding of his client.
According to Mr. Baah, the problem was a result of miscommunication with the Criminal Investigation Department kitchen and the driver who transports food to the accused. However, the prosecutor said he had informed his superiors who would be addressing the issue.
The court told prosecution to continue to feed the accused person adding 'if he rejects the food then you would have done your part'.
The court adjourned the matter to January 31, awaiting the advice from the Attorney General
1 comment:
iCharity Club Nigeria
Every Nigerian needs this. Its Members to members helping community.
When you register, you will need to donate the sum of N6000 ($20) to a fellow member, and he will then confirm your donation and then the system (Admin) will put 5 other registered people under you from spillovers who will also pay you N6000 each, into your bank account, making N30000. You can also bring people to register under you if you can't wait for the system to do it for you.
After having 5 people under you, you can now upgrade to Grade 2, which you Will also need to pay N12000 from your N30000 to a Grade 2 upline member and now you don't need to worry on how to get people in this level...,the system will bring 25 persons under you who will pay you N12000 each making N300,000..you can make these within 12 days of joining..and it continues to other higher Grades up to Grade 10.
All donations are made direct to your bank account.
*Grade 1 donation to upline is N6,000
You will receive N6,000x5 = N30,000
*Grade 2 donation to upline is N12,000
You will receive N12,000x25=N300,000
*Grade 3 donation to upline is N24,000
You will receive N24,000x125=N3,000,000
*Grade 4 donation to upline is N36,000
You will receive N36,000x625=N22,500,000
*Grade 5 donation to upline is N60,000
You will receive 60000x3,125 = N187,500,000
*Grade 6 donation to upline is N90,000
You will receive 90,000x15,625 = N1,406,250,000
*Grade 7 donation to upline is N120,000
You will receive 120,000x78,125=N9,375,000,000
*Grade 8 donation to upline is N240,000
You will receive N240,000x390,625=N93,750,000,000
*Grade 9 donation to upline is N351,000
You will receive N351,000x1,953,125 = N6.855469e11
*Grade 10 donation to upline is N501,000
You will receive N501,000x9,765,625 = N4.892578e12
Click the link below to join
https://icharity.club/member/register/?ref=boss040
Please tender your queries to
08071417966
Also, kindly contact me before registering.
Cheers and God bless😇
Post a Comment