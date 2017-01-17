"I did not kill my husband" Wife of Chuks Okebata reveals her side of the story

Chuks' wife has reacted to the damaging videos making the rounds by telling her side of the story. According to her, she called the cops on her husband for her own safety because Chuks constantly subjected her to physical abuse.
"My own side of the story
Amanda , I once came to you about my husband and his incessant abuse and cheating. Yes I am the wife of the man who was assassinated, and I am just distraught. I do not even know where to start but it is only right I tell my own side of the story. I am innocent, God is my witness that I did not kill my husband or the evil that my husband’s family is portraying me to be, yes my sister in-law posted that video to make me look evil but the part she did not tell anybody was that I was calling the police to save me because he always beat me up and I was told to call the police whenever he started and that was exactly what I was doing, from the video you would see that I did not fight him or answered him. Should I have allowed him to kill me?
Amanda, we have been married for 13 years since I was 19, it has been beating upon beating, I have gone through surgeries because of beating he gave me. How can I kill my husband, we live together, till the day he left for Nigeria, I packed his things , how could I kill him. Who do I know to order a hit on the father of my children? I have no interest in his properties as suggested after all we built every thing together. God knows I am innocent. He went to Nigeria and was going to club spraying dollars and showing off, revealing his locations . They want to pin my husband’s death on me, my husband was not assassinated. He was kidnapped, because he is a military man he is always with a gun and when he shot to death one of thekidnappers,they shot him. Why is my family leaving out information about what happened and pinning it on me?
I never threatened him to kill him, I am a working woman with a paying job and have no reason to kill him because of properties . All I just want is peace to mourn and raise my children. You can confirm my story from those people in my home town. My husband was careless in a country with high rate of crime and was kidnapped, if he had not shot one of the robbers all we would have been talking about is paying ransom not death. Amanda why would I kill the father of my kids, why would I choose his death over a divorce if things were that bad. I have two boys, who will help me raise them? I am completely innocent of all the allegations. I have endured all this years through his beating and cheating and I did not leave or kill him, why would I do it now? All I ask is that I am left to mourn in peace and the killers found and prosecuted.
Nne biko help me
I’m an innocent victim here
I love my husband and I’m still in tears
I’m mourning him and people are accusing them wrongly.My children are crying daily."
if she's saying the truth, then God'll surely vindicate her.. but tbh when women go on the defensive like this i don't believe everything they say..
The Family must have a hand in his death so as to pin it on his wife...
Wicked greedy Ppl..
Oh sorry for your loss
Nne i believe you. Someone was making valuable points and defending you strongly at naija gist.com that made me think twice about the whole thing.
God will see you through. Maybe they want the USA army to come and pay big ramson. Ndi-ojo.
u can't divorce him since.. smh
Yeah,the story is now straight forward,cos I was wondering how a military man in the states can b moving without a gun.almost impossible.
My dear I said it. Nigerians have already convicted u just by seeing those videos. I kept asking what he did to make u call the cops. So couples cannot argue again? If one dies then the other killed them? I beg check his siblings especially this Amanda that put the videos up. I'm sure she wanted his properties so she too can be said to have a hand in his death if not why put such videos that just show a couple arguing? Why try to frame the wife? If the police was active here I am sure I would have called them on my husband a couple of times. Does that mean I want him dead? May God help widows and we women in general and save us from evil in laws. Everything is a womans fault and I am even more shocked cos the Amanda is a woman.
Lies! He can't beat you in the US without you calling a cops on him. You sounded so heartless shouting and asking your husband to leave even with your children were crying that they don't want their dad out, he stood far away asking you "where you want him to go and what did he do wrong" you would have answered if these things you said were true. You are so very, very wicked woman to your husband. As a girl I can't bear to see my bf hurt talk more of my husband the father of my kids (how many I get?) I won't be able to stay comfortable knowing that we are having misunderstanding. When the say "2 have become 1", it means you should love, care and protect your spouse as yourself, he's you, and you're him.
You are not completely innocent, i saw in the video where you were asking a man to leave his own house for you. He doesn't beat you, men don't beat women in America as that is jail straight away and you will be very happy to see him do time in jail had he raised a hand on you. Stop telling lies, you may not have killed him, maybe that wasn't your intention but to extort money from him and teach him some lessons. You are a bad example of a woman and mother. Ordering a man out of his house in two minutes and calling the police on him. He doesn't beat you, he is a soldier and he cant beat a man talkless of a woman. He observes rules of engagement. Hide your ugly face in shame
I believe her
Is he the same man that spend that amount of money at a club in owerri ? Ahaaa am suspecting he's the one . Have you seen what he exposed himself to .receive sense
Sorry about ur loss madam. No reasonable woman would actually kill her husband. I don't know what happened but how did u know he shot at one of the kidnappers that led to him being killed, who came back to tell the story. Its some how.
Very sad. It has almost become a norm in Igbo Land that once a husband passes on, it automatically means that his wife killed him.This is very wrong. In this case, what evidence has been presented that lead to the accusation?
The police must be allowed to conclude their investigations first before fingers are pointed at any body.
I said it ealier. Who records someone just like that? He called her a mad woman and she didn't insult him. Somehow I believe this woman story. If she was the aggressor, she would be insulting him in the video. She mentioned in the video that he didn't sleep at home the previous night. I asked if he worked night shift or if he just slept outside his home??? Why marry a 19yr old? All these men here that have some evil ways to them, they go looking for small girls to marry so as to control them and to keep up with their evil ways. I am not saying he is one but that is what most men with such xter do. Shame on the sister in law that posted this video. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands ooooooo. Sister in law , it's possible u know ur bro and u know what went on in his marriage , so if u posted this Video to humiliate her , it will sure backfire, if you posted it Coz ur bro is innocent karma will catch her. But this girl sounds like an abused woman to me. Most Naija men don't marry well, they abuse their wife and they cheat , they forget that America doesn't see wives as animals just like Naija does. But why stay 13 years in such a bad marriage where u are cheated on and abused all the time? I know u were young and would be worried about what the Nigerian community will say about ur divorce. Bad marriage isn't worth managing, say no to abuse and say no to cheating. These men cheat and abuse Coz they know the woman will stay regardless. Go to Schl, get good education, get a good job and get out and raise ur kids in a peaceful environment so that ur girls will know it's not ok to let a man beat and cheat on them and ur boys will know it's bad to abuse and cheat on a woman. Sister in law, so you knew how he died and u want to insinuate that his wife is involved, take it easy sister in law. Rest in peace to the dead. Sister in law if u are a good person u shouldn't lay false accusation on an innocent woman, if you love ur bro u should be more concerned about the 2 boys he left behind, to make sure they are happy and consoled. How can they be consoled if their mum is constantly falsely accused? Now I don't know whatever happened but I am assuming the woman was the abused one. But wife is this ur story is a lie, u just messed up ur happiness Coz karma will locate and humiliate u. Bye to to story.
Hmmm two side of d story is gud to hear, atleast pple cn clearly understand d situation. I had put it pointing finger on her earlier before this write up. Buh d truth is still nt gotten as d man in question is n more. Investigators shod do their work so d undiluted truth cn com out. Period.
So why did you prevent him from seeing his kids???
A married man going to club and spraying money, that speaks volume of his personality. A man with two sons goes to Naija and all he can do is club and show of money. Sister in law do u know about this? Hoping that this is true as per the wife saying it.
Abia this woman is a problem...from all she siad is an American way of movies ahead..that is all sheet want now..anyway if you are innocent let God see you true but if you are not God will expose you.
God will always be with you, and the truth must prevail just continue praying and put your hopes and trust in him.
Only God knows the truth...
Well said they should probe the family too
Is his family
This sister in law should let the bro rest in peace. In an effort to damage the wife , she now let the public know that her bro is a cheating and abusive man. But the wife should have reported him to the military and they will punish him Coz they take adultery seriously in the American military, they will strip him off all his rank and he will regret it for life.
The way you respond to him in the video shows you are not submissive to him because you have a good job, asking your husband to leave the house 🏠 he bought authentically means you are a witch a d you can send assassin to this man. You can now ne free and eat the money alone and go out with other men after your hypocritical mornings. And start your bitch work because that's what you are. Bitch. Calling police for your husband...you are a with. Idiot. You irritate me. Assassin.
Fear women like this......after everything she's claiming innocent!!! nxt story pls
God knows it all. But how did she know he shot one of dem to death? If only you considered ur kids tears and let it go wen u asked hkm tomliv d house. No I am sure no one ll be pinnjng r death on u. God ll vindicate u it u re truely innocent.
Ada mbaeri you don't have respect for the dead you are after property
Poor woman, I believe cause for once it's always the woman's fault as far as Nigeria and family problem is concerned.
She has a hand in this definitely, she is an unusual suspect. She is still making him look bad even after him getting killed by her hired assassins..
I am sure one of the problems you had was your sister in law staying with you. so sorry, to see that video, your family must be in so much pain. I cant imagine the pain of your kids. Inlaws are always quick to the accuse or fault the wife. Ignore them.
That's very very true! From the video, she didn't act violent.. the man was even raining abuses on her sef.. he killed himself!
Only the almighty God judge those responsible for this criminal and weaked act. My condolence to his immediate wife and children he left behind.
Poor woman, I believe her. It's always the woman's fault as far as Nigeria and family problem is concerned. Crazy people, they probably killed thier brother themselves and tried to blame it on the poor womann. Their cheap video did not and can not prove anything. It only depicted a man and his wife having a fight of which who doesn't?
U are a fool and doomed for dis ur point here. D video is a good evidence to show how wicked d lady is how on earth can u Call cops on ur hubby d father of her children seeing d kids crying while dia dad is been sent out of d house d lady is evil and wicked and all dis her stupid talk is remedy after death d man is gone forever now.
You are very stupid! No brain whatsoever. People are talking about marriage you are talking about boyfriend. A man that should protect you cheats and hit you. If you don't have something sensible to say just don't write it's just that simple
Are you people foolish? Who says a man doesn't beat a woman in America? If you don't know shut up how hard is that.
