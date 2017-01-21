LIS

LIS

Saturday, 21 January 2017

I can't marry a short Ghanaian man - Beauty Queen who has a crush on Prince Harry speaks

Ghanaian model, Abena Akuaba Appiah who is 5ft 8in tall has revealed she can neither date nor marry a short man from Ghana. Speaking to Showbiz in an interview, the 2014 Miss Universe Ghana who has a crush Prince Harry of the United Kingdom and American entomologist, Steven Kutcher, said she would rather marry a taller man.

‘No disrespect to short men but I can’t imagine myself dating or getting married to a short man. I am 5”8 feet tall and I wouldn’t want a short man whom I would have to bend down to look at. A man taller than me will do for me My type of man is probably not in Ghana because currently I am crushing on Prince Harry of the United Kingdom and Entomologist Steven Kutcher who played the lead role in the Spider man movie,' she added
