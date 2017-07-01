'I and Trump are on the same team, but Vladimir Putin is not on our team1' - Obama

U.S President Barack Obama has told the American public that Russia's Vladmir Putin shouldn't be trusted due to the fact he reportedly meddled in the U.S presidential elections, reminding Republicans who support or trust Putin to be careful as he and Putin aren't on the same team.
Obama's statements come after the U.S Intelligence community released documents, revealing that Putin directly ordered the influence of the U.S presidntial elections to favor Trump.
"What is true is that the Russians intended to meddle and they meddled," Obama told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Friday. "One of the things I am concerned about is the degree to which we've seen a lot of commentary lately where there are Republicans or pundits or cable commentators who seem to have more confidence in Vladimir Putin than fellow Americans because those fellow Americans are Democrats."
"That cannot be," Obama insisted.
When asked if he was referring to Trump, Obama said;
"Well, what I will say is that -- and I said that after the election -- we have to remind ourselves that we're on the same team," Obama said. "Vladimir Putin is not on our team.
Donald Trump has been briefed by Intelligence officials of the report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, but has publicly stated that Putin had no influence in the decision of Americans to vote him as the next president.
Trump has vowed that as President, within 90 days of his inauguration he would appoint a team to generate a cyber-security plan against future cyber attacks.
No comments:
Post a Comment