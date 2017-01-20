"I am going nowhere" Yayha Jammeh says in reaction to Adama Barrow's swearing in

"Just interviewed #Gambia's information minister Sidie Njie. He says President Jammeh is going nowhere. #BBCAfrica." Fofana tweeted.
Yahyeh Jammeh who wielded power for 22 years and enjoyed the support of top officials of The Gambia has been deserted by most, including by The Gambia's army chief, Ousman Badjie, who was seen celebrating Adama's swearing in yesterday. Jammeh's Vice , Isatou Njie Saidy, together with the majority of his cabinet members, has also resigned. In spite of these and of the pressure from ECOWAS and the African Union, Jammeh has remained adamant.
It is also rumored that his wife and children have also deserted him and fled from Banjul, but this has not deterred Jammeh who soon after, to assert his position in the country, went on a sacking spree and sacked the rest of his cabinet following mass resignations.
