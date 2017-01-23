LIS

"I am a gay man..my soul is all right with my God" - popular SA choreographer, Somizi Mhlongo

South African choreographer and radio personality, Somizi Mhlongo stormed out of a service in Grace Bible Church, Soweto, after a Ghanian Bishop, Dag Heward-Mills said being homosexual was "unnatural". Mhlongo posted a video on Instagram after the incident, saying he wasn't going to sit down silently during the service and be offended. He said:


"Oh Lord, Breathe in Somizi. I just stormed out of Church because some guest pastor from somewhere in Africa just decided to take a turn and speak about homosexuality, how sinful and disgusting. I'm not going to seat there and listen to someone offending me. This is who I am. I am a gay man. Get it straight into your skull. My soul is all right with my God. Let me deal with my soul and God. Don't tell me. I'm disappointed at all the gay men and women who sat there and listened to him offending us and didn't do anything about it. I walked out and visibly so. I'm gay and would remain so for the rest of my life. Let God deal with me."

No opinion or advice needed. I'm just venting. @grace_bible_church

A video posted by Somizi (@somizi) on

36 comments:

mabogunje Oluwa Josh said...

smh .....born throway

23 January 2017 at 14:11
beckymenson dongo said...

God have mercy on your soul.... the end is near my brother

23 January 2017 at 14:11
23 January 2017 at 14:12
Saphire Muna said...

........storm out of church and storm out of kingdoms of God..do I really care? Nah it's his life... I love his attitude on destv adverts sha

23 January 2017 at 14:13
Roy Roy said...

23 January 2017 at 14:13
Ify Tams said...

End time tinz!!!

23 January 2017 at 14:13
jamila shaibu said...

Mtecwwwwww

23 January 2017 at 14:15
STERN said...

IF THAT'S WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY, THEN FINE.

Everybody has his or her life to live. It's your life, nobody else.

In other words, I no wan hear or see an body castigate this man cos na vex I go vex

23 January 2017 at 14:17
23 January 2017 at 14:17
Stella Ndubuisi said...

endtime

23 January 2017 at 14:18
julietpeterson said...

stay and be deceiving urself.truth hurts!

23 January 2017 at 14:20
OSINANL said...

orishirishi

23 January 2017 at 14:20
Oluchi Cynthia Adimachukwu said...

But the truth be told "it is unnatural" I don't have to judge anybody, God has the final say. O Lord let your will be done

23 January 2017 at 14:23
Fashoranti Olanrewaju said...

hmmmmm

23 January 2017 at 14:25
Fash Tee said...

Okay

23 January 2017 at 14:26
JOBH JOBH said...

lobatan.....

23 January 2017 at 14:30
Ohiren's Zone said...

Hisssssssss!.....SMH

23 January 2017 at 14:38
suffy said...

Is not your fault brother but the thing that lives in you that is coursing it. Romans 1:18-32 says it all

23 January 2017 at 14:39
Josh Bambur said...

When u waste ur time refusing to repent of ur current state,on d Day of d LORD u will regret eva bin born.Why wont u be offended wen u are wrong?D speaker does not even of presence in d congregation.It is d Spirit of God that ministered to u.

23 January 2017 at 14:40
23 January 2017 at 14:40
23 January 2017 at 14:43
Dare Me said...

Mr watever ur name is.this is one part i hate.u cant say u believe in God and the bible and choose to omit the fact that even the bible says its a sin.am not against you but u could have organized ur own org and do wateva u want to do.than walk into a church.u can praise whoever u gays want to praise in ur org.u cannot walk into a church which believes in God and the bible and rxpect them to preach what suits u?hell no.better organise with ur fellow gays and form ur own org and write ur own book u want to believe.

23 January 2017 at 14:44
Anonymous said...

I pity your dirty soul

23 January 2017 at 14:49
Anonymous said...

you have no place in church . The bible condemns it. Your society can allow you but to God its sinful cos he said so

23 January 2017 at 14:52
Lucy Jackson said...

ODE

23 January 2017 at 14:53
Pretty Ugo said...

Hmmmmm

23 January 2017 at 14:55
DukeGeorge said...

Shut up you Sodomite. Your soul is all right and at risk with the devil. I pray you receive salvation in Jesus name,amen

23 January 2017 at 14:59
DukeGeorge said...

23 January 2017 at 15:00
Oghenetega said...

Hmmmmmmmmmm..
Drama queen..

23 January 2017 at 15:02
Ide. said...

Useless idiot. .be deceiving urself..hell fire will tell you the truth if you don't repent

23 January 2017 at 15:03
Ajibola Adedoye said...

my instinct told me he is gay the very first time I watched the advert he did for DSTV.

23 January 2017 at 15:08
Ajibola Adedoye said...

23 January 2017 at 15:10
Vivian Reginalds said...

yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 January 2017 at 15:10
FredLaw said...

To each his own, whatever makes him feel God. All of u calling hell fire here after fornicating through the weekend, well done. And one more thing, hell is a myth.

23 January 2017 at 15:31
Hanie Ben said...

Nonsense

23 January 2017 at 15:33
namydanny said...

Good for him

23 January 2017 at 15:35

Recent Posts