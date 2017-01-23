"Oh Lord, Breathe in Somizi. I just stormed out of Church because some guest pastor from somewhere in Africa just decided to take a turn and speak about homosexuality, how sinful and disgusting. I'm not going to seat there and listen to someone offending me. This is who I am. I am a gay man. Get it straight into your skull. My soul is all right with my God. Let me deal with my soul and God. Don't tell me. I'm disappointed at all the gay men and women who sat there and listened to him offending us and didn't do anything about it. I walked out and visibly so. I'm gay and would remain so for the rest of my life. Let God deal with me."
Monday, 23 January 2017
"I am a gay man..my soul is all right with my God" - popular SA choreographer, Somizi Mhlongo
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 1/23/2017 02:08:00 pm
36 comments:
smh .....born throway
God have mercy on your soul.... the end is near my brother
........storm out of church and storm out of kingdoms of God..do I really care? Nah it's his life... I love his attitude on destv adverts sha
End time tinz!!!
Mtecwwwwww
IF THAT'S WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY, THEN FINE.
Everybody has his or her life to live. It's your life, nobody else.
In other words, I no wan hear or see an body castigate this man cos na vex I go vex
Your voice is heard.
endtime
stay and be deceiving urself.truth hurts!
orishirishi
But the truth be told "it is unnatural" I don't have to judge anybody, God has the final say. O Lord let your will be done
hmmmmm
Okay
lobatan.....
Hisssssssss!.....SMH
Is not your fault brother but the thing that lives in you that is coursing it. Romans 1:18-32 says it all
When u waste ur time refusing to repent of ur current state,on d Day of d LORD u will regret eva bin born.Why wont u be offended wen u are wrong?D speaker does not even of presence in d congregation.It is d Spirit of God that ministered to u.
Mr watever ur name is.this is one part i hate.u cant say u believe in God and the bible and choose to omit the fact that even the bible says its a sin.am not against you but u could have organized ur own org and do wateva u want to do.than walk into a church.u can praise whoever u gays want to praise in ur org.u cannot walk into a church which believes in God and the bible and rxpect them to preach what suits u?hell no.better organise with ur fellow gays and form ur own org and write ur own book u want to believe.
I pity your dirty soul
you have no place in church . The bible condemns it. Your society can allow you but to God its sinful cos he said so
ODE
Hmmmmm
Shut up you Sodomite. Your soul is all right and at risk with the devil. I pray you receive salvation in Jesus name,amen
Hmmmmmmmmmm..
Drama queen..
Useless idiot. .be deceiving urself..hell fire will tell you the truth if you don't repent
my instinct told me he is gay the very first time I watched the advert he did for DSTV.
yeye
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
To each his own, whatever makes him feel God. All of u calling hell fire here after fornicating through the weekend, well done. And one more thing, hell is a myth.
Nonsense
Good for him
