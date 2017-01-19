Huh??? Michigan girl, 17, charged with raping 19 year old boy at knifepoint

On the 11th of January, while most people were still being faithful to their new year resolutions, Lestina Marie Smith from Michigan, USA, pulled a knife on an older boy and forced him to perform oral and vaginal sex on her.
The name of her victim was not given so as to protect his identity, but Lestina has been arraigned on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and could face life imprisonment if convicted.
Lestina is being held without bond at the Saginaw County jail and is scheduled to appear in court on February 3 for a probable cause hearing. Meanwhile, family and friends of the rape suspect have been boldly showing their support for Lestina by posting on her Facebook account. This just goes to show how little seriousness is usually attached to male sexual abuse.
More photos of the suspect below;
