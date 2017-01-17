Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon look unbearably sexy in new photos for Vogue India

Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon, two actors who have immensely sexy bodies, are on Vogue magazine's January cover and it's hard to keep your eyes off the good-looking couple as they exude an impressive level of sensual chemistry.
The two were photographed for the magazine by Errikos Andreou and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Vogue's fashion director.
The cover story focusses on health and fitness and the mag describes Hrithik as a 'focused gym buff' while calling Lisa a 'sensuous yogini.'
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment