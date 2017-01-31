How to lose gracefully! Fatima Mohammed congratulates Smail Chegui after losing AU Commission election

Fatimah Kyari Mohammed, Nigerian candidate for the African
Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, who lost to Algerian Smail
Chegui, has congratulated him on his re-election.
Amb. Chegui retained his position as Commissioner after beating Mohammed at the ongoing 28th AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
"Congratulations to my brother @AU Chergui of Algeria 4 his re-election as Commissioner, Peace, and Security" She wrote.
"Thank you, my dear Sister, for your kind and gracious words. I am humbled and honored" Chergui replied.
Mohammed, a peace advocate and development consultant is the founder and coordinator of the LikeMinds Project, Nigeria.
The
senior expert with West Africa Conflict and Security (WACAS) has
promised to build on strategic partnerships by continuing to develop the
African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA)
