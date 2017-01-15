How my 14 year old movie got me a new car from a man of God in Texas - Muyiwa Ademola

Nollywood actor and producer, Muyiwa Ademola has just been blessed with a Brand New Toyota Corolla whip all the way in Texas, Houston.
According to his latest IG post,
'ORI' a 14 year old film that keeps bringing me fortune. He is Apostle Tope Onileowo. He said he watched. 'ORI' for the first time about 4 months ago, he wept, started asking about me and God said he should give me some amount (in dollars), he started taking the money around with him because I was still in Naija then.
We met when I got here and he gave me the money. Now he said God directed him to bless me with this car. Indeed God knows our inner thoughts. Please join me in thanking him and praying for his ministry Rock of Prayer Christian Centre in Houston TX. Much love sir'.
