How Mikano International Limited gingered Nigerians with the #PowerfullChristmas campaign on Facebook, Instagram& Twitter

The brand, a firm supporter in the provision of sustainable and reliable power in the country, also made resolutions to continue in this capacity in the new year with amazing operational solutions for everyone.
As the largest assembler of UK Power generating sets (9KVA – 5000KVA), using Perkins UK engine and Stamford/Meccalte U.K alternator; it made true on its commitment when it recently installed and commissioned an Independent Power Plant (IPP) of 4 Megawatts Capacity at the Inter-Continental Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos; delivering 24/7 power supply to the customer at Per Kilowatts/hour efficient costing.
This Turnkey project is powered by the cutting edge German MTU Onsite Energy Gas Engine technology which offers combined heat, power and cooling solutions (CHPC) to generate power at highest performance levels with the lowest emissions possible.
The power generated was Stepped Up to 33KV by means of Medium Voltage Transformers and 33KV Switchgear, which were all provided and installed by Mikano from Start to Finish. The Main Fuel Source used in this Project is Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) due to challenges faced as a result of the unavailability of the gas pipeline in that area, reiterating the brand’s commitment to providing its clients with various operational solutions.
