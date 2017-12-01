How Festival Mall Amuwo Odofin promotes culture and lifestyle

It is not uncommon to see consumers flocking the shopping centers just to get that mall feeling even if they end up making no purchase.
In a metropolitan city like Lagos where commerce thrives effusively, the basic need for Malls cannot be neglected. They are needed to cater to the varying needs of consumer who work late in offices, the housewives who are tired of the dirty markets, the trendy parents who want to give their children premium entertainment, the co-worker who wants to relax in a cool spot with friends after work, and the gentlemen who serenades their ladies with a movie date or surprise shopping.
Despite this emerging trend, there are sparsely enough malls to cater to the evolving needs of the teeming consumers. Thus, most malls are crowded and hardly provide comfort due to hustling and bustling of eager shoppers or fun seekers.
Perhaps, this was what informed UACN Property Development Company Plc (UPDC) to set up a modern-styled shopping mall that will provide delightful shopping experience to residents of Festac Town, Mile 2, Crystal Estate, Anchorage Estate, Okota and Navy Town among others and create a destination point for residents of Lagos State. Most shopping Malls are located on the Island and other focal parts of the Mainland.
Therefore, Festival Mall is the first of its kind to be opened along the Lagos/Badagry way which is currently under renovation. It is expected that at the completion of the ten-lane highway, that the Mall will complement the ultra-modern city design proposed by the state government.
Opened for business a year ago, the mall completes the luxury mix of commerce and hospitality in the mixed hub setting at Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin Lagos, it shares ground with Golden Tulip Hotel, formerly Durbar Hotel and a block of 195 apartments known as The Residences.
Stepping into the serene ambiance of the Mall, one is captivated by the breathtaking layout. The 12,722sqm building spread across the vast expanse of land in such a way that it can be approached from two entry points; Mile 2 Jakande Estate or through the Amuwo-Odofin bridge.
With about 3,320sqm of anchor space and ample car park, the Mall faces The Residences and the majestic Golden Tulip Hotel, creating a center of community where fun, Hospitality and commerce thrive harmoniously.
Inside the Mall is a different world, designed to meet the varying needs of consumers, the tenant mix is appropriate for a location like Festac Town, a town whose history is embedded in the culture of arts and commerce. Thus, naming the Mall Festival is very appropriate for its location.
Over the years, Festac Town has become an ideal suburb for most residents living along the Lagos/Badagry expressway. Although its speed of urbanization has not been exceptionally fast, it has indeed become an elite haven for people living within that axis.
Festival Mall however enhances that lifestyle with the tenant mix. A visit at the Mall showed that the lifestyle center is improving the culture of lifestyle commerce with its booming retail outlets.
With an anchor retail shop, Shoprite, residents from far and near thronged the shop to get amazing discounts on their purchases, be it groceries or other household commodities on Black Friday. The shop was filled with carts fighting for space with human feet.
But, there is absolutely something for everyone in the Mall. Luxury lifestyles consumers can hop into the timely paced Timekeepers watch store for designer watches or check into Montaigne Place for exotic perfumes and other skincare products. Trendy divas can feed on casa Bella myriad of products or step into Audacious for classy clothes. For their accessories, they can choose between Diva House of Accessories and Accessories to Die 4
Sport lovers or fitness trainers also have sports world which offers a variety of sports equipment. You can also do a routine check-up of your health at Health Plus as well as see an optician at Opticka Vision.
However, entertainment is not left out in the mix. Silverbird Cinemas with its 4 Screens provide both on and off-screen fun. Located at the far left of the Mall, that is from the first entrance, its spacious area provide snooker tables and sitting areas to pop your corn and sip a drink while waiting for your movie. In case popcorn doesn’t do it for you, you can give yourself your sweet tooth a treat at the Cakes and Fro Yoghurt store close to Silverbird Cinemas.
Seafood lovers can explore the tasty meals at ocean basket and if you just want to chill out with friends in a relaxed atmosphere, you can buy a drink at Rhapsody’s.
While the Mall is not a themed park, it offers children a momentary thrill with its mini car train that drives them through the length and breadth of the Mall.Funtasticaland also has an outlet at the Mall for family entertainment.
Upwardly mobile businessmen are not left out in the mélange. Office Everything, Tesla Mobile among other stores are there to meet their demands with designated ATM machines for easy transactions.
What really sets Festival Mall apart besides its captivating landscape is the tranquil aura it offers with CCTV cameras and surveillance team monitoring every activity in the mall, a lifestyle shopper can revel in the entertainment mix the Mall provides with a peaceful mind.
