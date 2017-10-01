House of Versatile Styles (HVS) introduces Beauty Line HVS Beauty by Bukola Are

The release of this beauty line will surely be every woman’s go- to brow kit. The sharpening effects, along with the extra effective tools, help achieve perfected brows, down to every last strand. Delve into HVS Beauty’s Star Collection for brow beautification. – Bukola Are, HVS Designer
HVSBEAUTY is available online at www.hvsdeluxe.com, www.konga.com/hvsoutlet and in select stores.
Visit www.hvsdeluxe.com/retailers for an up to date store listing.
ABOUT HOUSE OF VERSATILE STYLES
Created for women who defy fashion trends, expressing themselves through their distinctive sense of style, the HVS lifestyle is designed to inspire a sense of self-assurance and vitality in the women who wear HOUSE OF VERSATILE STYLES.
The brand is driven by Bukola's sophisticated, playful, and bold vision. The collection achieves a timeless aesthetic, which serves every woman through its integration of classic with experimental elements.
