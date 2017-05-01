LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

Horrific footage shows how 4-year-old drowned while his mother is busy texting close by

A sad video showing the moment a four-year-old boy struggled to stay afloat while his mother was texting with her back to him has been shared on Twitter, to make guardians aware of the dangers involved in leaving children unguarded in pools.

In the video, the boy can be seen a few feet from his mother thrashing about in the water while his mother was busy on her phone, unaware of what was going on behind her. After a while, the mother walked away, while the boy slowly drowned in the presence of other equally oblivious swimmers. See the sad video after the cut...


5 January 2017 at 15:22
daniel ubong said...

Very sad,feel pity for the little boy.

5 January 2017 at 15:26

