Horrific footage shows how 4-year-old drowned while his mother is busy texting close by

In the video, the boy can be seen a few feet from his mother thrashing about in the water while his mother was busy on her phone, unaware of what was going on behind her. After a while, the mother walked away, while the boy slowly drowned in the presence of other equally oblivious swimmers. See the sad video after the cut...
Very sad,feel pity for the little boy.
