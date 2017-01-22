"Hitler didn't steal power. He was elected by his people" Pope warns against populist leaders coming to power

"Crises provoke fear, alarm. In my opinion, the most common example of European populism is Germany in 1933...A people that was immersed in a crisis, that looked for its identity until this charismatic leader came and promised to give their identity back, and he gave them a distorted identity, and we all know what happened," he said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais.
"Hitler did not steal power," the Pope said. "He was elected by his people and then he destroyed his people."
"In times of crisis, we lack judgment, and that is a constant reference for me... That is why I always try to say: talk among yourselves, talk to one another," he added.
"In times of crisis, we lack judgment, and that is a constant reference for me... That is why I always try to say: talk among yourselves, talk to one another," he added.
Pope Francis was talking to the newspaper as Donald Trump was sworn it as the new US president in Washington, DC. The Pontiff said he would not jump to conclusions on Trump, whom some critic say has authoritarian leanings, but will instead observe his actions before passing judgment.
“We will see how he acts, what he does, and then I will have an opinion. But being afraid or rejoicing beforehand because of something that might happen is, in my view, quite unwise. It would be like prophets predicting calamities"
"Some political observers say the term ‘populist’ is often used to brand counter-establishment political forces as irrelevant and dangerous
7 comments:
WHAT'S YOUR TAKE ON THIS? A GIRL SAYS SHE WILL NOT MARRY ANY MAN THAT REFUSES TO HAVE A COURT MARRIAGE.. CLICK ON LINK TO COMMENT
New Movies on afrilix.com
The Girl on the Train
Kevin Hart: What Now
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Down Under
Collide
Trolls
the Accountant
Get Started for free on afrilix.com
Please I'm here to ask for help to raise capital to start up a trade of second hand clothing. Life has not been easy for me but I'm still hoping for better days ahead. I will be very grateful if any help is rendered to me. Please this is my email address amakaamaka57@yahoo.com
Please I'm here to ask for help to raise capital to start up a trade of second hand clothing. Life has not been easy for me but I'm still hoping for better days ahead. I will be very grateful if any help is rendered to me. Please this is my email address amakaamaka57@yahoo.com
........let the drama begin........
“We will see how he acts, what he does, and then I will have an opinion".
I hope those people protesting get to read this.
HMMMMMM
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment