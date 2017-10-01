LIS

Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Hilarious! Mike Tyson records Soulja Boy diss track ahead of the fight with Chris Brown

It’s getting serious! Chris Brown VS Soulja Boy's boxing match is heating up and Mike Tyson has just recorded a diss track titled ‘If You Show Up’ to describe his hatred for Soulja Boy and it's hilarious.

Mike hit the studio with producer Damon Elliott and belted out a verse for the new track, "If You Show Up" where he bluntly says,
"I'm gonna teach him how to knock your ass out." which obviously takes aim at Soulja.  
As previously reported, Mike is coaching Chris Brown for their big celeb boxing match while Floyd Mayweather is coaching Soulja Boy.
Sources also says Chris Brown is planning on doing a verse this week and a music video is in the works which will be released on Mike's YouTube page produced by Shots Studios. 


Listen to the song below...

