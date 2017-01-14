Here's why Russia can't wait to see Obama leave office

"God created the world in seven days," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week on her Facebook page. "The Obama administration has (seven plus) two more days to destroy it."
Aleksey Pushkov, a member of the Russian Parliament and acerbic Tweeter, heaped scorn on Obama and his policies.
"The democratic process in the USA was undermined not by Russia but by the Obama administration and the media who supported (Hillary) Clinton against Trump," he wrote recently. "The threat to democracy is inside the USA itself."
Others aren't as measured. Vladimir Zhirinovsky, politician and perpetual gadfly never at a loss for inflammatory comments, told Russian news agencies in December: "Obama should get a D for flunking because of his performance as a head of such a huge state as America."
Some of these venom might be a reaction to Obama's own dissing of Vladimir Putin, in 2013 when he described the Russian President as having "that kind of slouch," looking like the "bored kid in the back of the classroom."
