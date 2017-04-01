Heartbreaking story of a lady whose boyfriend of 7 years left her for a divorcee mother of two, goes viral

"For seven years he was my only boyfriend.I moved in with him after 1and half years of our relationship. On the third year I hinted marriage subject. He ignored it. I abandoned the subject and continued to be good to him. Yes I was good to him, in everyway.
One Sunday evening, (is it evening or afternoon?) whatever you call that time of the day, we were watching Our Perfect Wedding and it was a chance for me to start the subject again. He then started to caugh, I gave him amanzi and the coughing stopped. I told myself that today he will speak to me about this. And indeed he responded. Babe, I just got a new job which pays more money for me to can be able to afford lobola and other stuff.
I smiled. There was hope...7 years into the relationship, and 13 months in his new job.....i am still hoping.
You should see his 6 roomed house. I cleaned it, did washing and ironing, I cook, baked for him, I even bought the most beautiful curtains and bedding in all 3 bedrooms. You should see the pots I use....i bought them at Queens with my bonus last year. And every time he hosts his friends at home for their usual social codesa gatherings, I use the best dishes and glasses. He loves it when they tell him he has done well for himself.
I think I have collected about a hundred and seventy eight CDs that I have been buying for him as presents over the past seven years. There is also a Lee Oscar CD there. He uses 3 ply toilet paper.
Okay...i went to his office after he asked me to pass by one day because I left my job early and when I got there at reception, the receptionist (Michelle) called his office and told him "there is a lady at reception by the name of Phindi for you."
Let me cut a long story short and say to you that today as I'm seated here (Sat 24 Dec 2016) Thabiso is getting married to the receptionist (Michelle) in Witbank.
I am back home.
And you know what? My mother's home was neglected all these years by me. The curtains in this house are torn and worn out. Bedding is embarrassing I can't even open the bedroom door. Old and burnt Hart pots and no decent glass to have my Schweppes Granadilla. I use lebekere. Thabiso told me it is over and he fell in love le Michelle on the 6th week at his new job and he wants to bring her to his home, I should therefore make way for her. He paid lobola while I was still cleaning his house and cooking his favorite meal braaipap and cooked short ribs.
All my things are still at his house and I did not fetch them because I kept hoping that he will one day call me and tell me that he did a mistake and he wants me to come back. It is now 9 months since I left and he hasn't called. I passed by his house one day in my friend's car and she was washing my curtains.
Michelle the receptionist was washing my curtains.
She has 2 kids. I have none.
She has him, I don't.
**********
I'm shattered. But tomorrow I'm going to buy curtains for my mother at Marabastad. They are nice and affordable.
Will add 6 glasses, 4 cups and a kettle. There is no kettle at home.
Thabiso has my 3 piece Russell Hobbs set and my Woolworth towels
.....and Michelle has the ring
But I cooked for him"
10 comments:
This is so sad.
God will heal her heart. Girl you deserve better than Tapioca or wetin be his name
One of all those one sided stories.
Dunno bout this Lady but iknow that alota Ladies are bloody liars!!!!!!!
so heartbreakin indeed
heartbreaking my ass!!! bitches leave their men for other men with more money. cry me a river
Nne kpele God will give you ur o ordained man
What a life we live in. Sorry 4 ur loss
AWW! THIS BROUGHT TEARS TO MY FACE, WHEN WILL WE LADIES LEARN? WASTED A WHOLE 7YRS ON ONE STUPID RELATIONSHIP WHICH KIND MUMU LOVE BE THAT? AND MEN HAVING STONE MIND SINCE 1990 AND BEEN SO WICKED TOO BAD.I PRAY U FIND LOVE AGAIN.
I feel bad for her. Ladies need to stop being house maids,cooks etc for men they aren't married to. If after one year your bf doesn't marry you, move on or get a side bf. If you do all these things before you're married, some stupid guys would be of the mindset of 'Why buy a cow when you're getting the milk for free'. Be wise ladies.
