Headies Next rated winner, Mr Eazi meets Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu

Award winning artiste, Mr Eazi met with billionaire businessman and CEO of Heirs Holdings Company, Tony Elumelu.
The ‘Sample’ singer who won the ‘Next Rated’ at the 2016 Headies Award, took to his Twitter page, to share photos with Tony Elumelu after a courtesy visit. Another photo after the cut.
16 comments:
That's Nice.
makin sense
Yimu!pride guy! ONLY ALLAH KNOWS WHAT THis GUY DEY SING with his bazz voice is Mr easyyyyyyyyy WITH BAZZ VOICE FREEBORN HISS.
My like for humblesmith is forever.
#sad indeed
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
See as the encounter dey sweet am like pikin wey him mama just give breast....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Good for him.
Is ur boi mr eazi
Come o, Linda na every rich person for Nigeria you dey call 'billionaire'?
I know Tony Elumelu is a billionaire...no doubt. My question is just general. I noticed that you call every rich/wealthy Nigerian 'billionaire'.
Seen... Double your hustle
Good for him
...merited happiness
Eazi is just balling anyhow
GOAT!!!! You No talk about Buhari today......Urhobo fufu
