Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Headies Next rated winner, Mr Eazi meets Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu

Award winning artiste, Mr Eazi met with billionaire businessman and CEO of Heirs Holdings Company, Tony Elumelu.
The ‘Sample’ singer who won the ‘Next Rated’ at the 2016 Headies Award, took to his Twitter page, to share photos with Tony Elumelu after a courtesy visit. Another photo after the cut.
 
 
16 comments:

Oghenetega said...

That's Nice.

11 January 2017 at 17:05
livingstone chibuike said...

makin sense

11 January 2017 at 17:09
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

11 January 2017 at 17:09
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yimu!pride guy! ONLY ALLAH KNOWS WHAT THis GUY DEY SING with his bazz voice is Mr easyyyyyyyyy WITH BAZZ VOICE FREEBORN HISS.
My like for humblesmith is forever.

















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 17:10
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
See as the encounter dey sweet am like pikin wey him mama just give breast....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

11 January 2017 at 17:17
Carina K Jacob said...

Good for him.

11 January 2017 at 17:19
Sql 9ja said...

Anonymous said...

11 January 2017 at 17:22
Anonymous said...

Is ur boi mr eazi

11 January 2017 at 17:24
AGB said...

Come o, Linda na every rich person for Nigeria you dey call 'billionaire'?

I know Tony Elumelu is a billionaire...no doubt. My question is just general. I noticed that you call every rich/wealthy Nigerian 'billionaire'.

11 January 2017 at 17:33
Paul Ocheke said...

Seen... Double your hustle

11 January 2017 at 17:33
Paul Ocheke said...

Seen... Double your hustle

11 January 2017 at 17:34
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good for him


...merited happiness

11 January 2017 at 17:42
Anonymous said...

11 January 2017 at 17:58
Busola said...

Eazi is just balling anyhow

11 January 2017 at 18:05
imoudu ojehiru said...

GOAT!!!! You No talk about Buhari today......Urhobo fufu

11 January 2017 at 18:18

