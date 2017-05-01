LIS

Thursday, 5 January 2017

"He is a big supporter of Boko Haram" Army confirm the arrest of Borno LG Chairman

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of Alhaji Shettima Lawan, Chairman of Mafa Local Government Area and the Vice Chairman of Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State. Shettima Lawan, was arrested last Friday by the military for harbouring a fleeing Boko Haram commander in his private residence in Maiduguri. Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, made the confirmation during a news conference at the headquarters of the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.
"All I can say is that the Chairman is a big supporter of Boko Haram. We heard that he harboured Boko Haram members along with his father. That he kept the Boko Haram members because the father begged him to do so." Irabor said.
"The Chairman was in the habit of accommodating people that had fled from the bush. At some point he was valuable to us being with the Civilian JTF to fight Boko Haram. But that does not mean we cannot investigate him for a crime especially one like this. We have also arrested the Vice Chairman of Kaga Local Government and he is undergoing interrogation," Irabor added.


Source: Sahara Reporters
