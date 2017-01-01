Happy New Year 2017!!

May it be your best year yet. May there be no death in your family. May no misfortune befall you or any member of your family. You will be alive to see the end of this year 2017. This year will be a miracle-filled one for you and your family. There will be breakthrough upon breakthrough. You will receive as much as you give. God will never depart from you. Your business will not fail. It will prosper. Your home will not break, it will florish. Your children will not die, they will live to take care of you. Your parents will not die, they will live to enjoy you. No weapon fashioned against you will prosper. Your enemies will never be able to touch you. May you not fall sick. May you not be involved in an accident. May you not lose your job. May only good things happen to you!
May everything you touch turn to gold. May every door you knock on open for you. May all your dreams come true. May you be blessed beyond your wildest imagination.
Happy New Year guys.
Have an amazing 2017
Love,
Linda
