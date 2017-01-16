LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

"Happy 200level in this university of matrimony of life" -Omawunmi to Hubby as they celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Omawunmi and her husband, Tosin Yusuf, are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today. The couple had their court wedding on January 16th 2015 and have two children together. On her IG page, Omawunmi wrote
"I want to thank my Husband for loving me and being so patient with me and I want to use this opportunity to give my self a high five for just being the fabulous Mrs Y! God continue to keep us. Happy 200level in this university of matrimony of life#MrsYussuf #thankGod #goodthinggoing". Congrats to them
Posted by at 1/16/2017 08:45:00 am

8 comments:

Iphie Abraham said...

Congrats ooooo












Lib addict#just passing#

16 January 2017 at 08:46
Debbie Chelsea said...

HWA

16 January 2017 at 08:46
How to save videos found on Facebook said...

Adorable couple. More blessings to your union.

16 January 2017 at 08:47
Anonymous said...

16 January 2017 at 08:48
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

16 January 2017 at 08:51
OSINANL said...

I don hear o!

16 January 2017 at 08:52
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to dem


...merited happiness

16 January 2017 at 08:57
Anonymous said...

16 January 2017 at 08:59

