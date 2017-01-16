"Happy 200level in this university of matrimony of life" -Omawunmi to Hubby as they celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Omawunmi and her husband, Tosin Yusuf, are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary today. The couple had their court wedding on January 16th 2015 and have two children together. On her IG page, Omawunmi wrote
"I want to thank my Husband for loving me and being so patient with me and I want to use this opportunity to give my self a high five for just being the fabulous Mrs Y!
God continue to keep us. Happy 200level in this university of matrimony of life#MrsYussuf #thankGod #goodthinggoing".
Congrats to them
8 comments:
Congrats ooooo
Lib addict#just passing#
HWA
Adorable couple. More blessings to your union.
I don hear o!
Congratulations to dem
...merited happiness
