Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present- Yvonne Jegede

Actress Yvonne Jegede took to her IG page to share this beautiful message to everyone. She posted the beautiful photo above and wrote:

Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present. The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity. The fears are paper tigers. You can do anything you decide to do. You can act to change and control your life; and the procedure, the process is its own reward #TheReportOfTheLordIsFinal

Amen!
2 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Good for her!ONLY THE GODS THE HOW MANY BUNDLE OF MAKEUPs BAGS YOU WASTED ON UR FACE EWW see make up abuse. Upon all th makeups on ur face FREEBORN IS STILL BEAUTIFUL THAN U. Chai















#sad indeed

10 January 2017 at 08:33
livingstone chibuike said...

well said

10 January 2017 at 08:38

