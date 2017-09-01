LIS

Monday, 9 January 2017

Guys will you rock celebrity stylist Swankyjerry animal print outfit?

The multiple award winning stylist and fashion influencer Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky's signatures styling was spotted in these prints outfit. You like? More photos after the cut...


Posted by at 1/09/2017 07:38:00 am

14 comments:

Manny said...

Yes I will.

9 January 2017 at 07:52
Iphie Abraham said...

It's cool





Lib addict#just passing#

9 January 2017 at 07:53
dj banti said...

Who spot am
Why not credit d spoter
Godtakeover

9 January 2017 at 07:59
Saphire Muna said...

What kind of leg is that? The cloth is as bad as his legs

















.......... Cristo vive..






9 January 2017 at 08:00
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

What happen to the dress huh?iNA ONLY HIS LEGS I KNOW FIT HAVE AS FOR THE DRESS I HAVE AM. Dude ur legs just abuse the outfit.






















#sad indeed

9 January 2017 at 08:10
Anonymous said...

Yep! Nice concept . Never knew this print would look nice for kaftan .

9 January 2017 at 08:13
Juliet Iwuno said...

Guys ngwanu! Linda take note!

9 January 2017 at 08:13
Anonymous said...

I love it . Those legs are sexy as fuck . Football leg .

9 January 2017 at 08:28
Anonymous said...

Muna ur mouth is the baddest😂

9 January 2017 at 08:29
Nwachukwu Francis said...

Thank God you saw what I was looking at. The legs

9 January 2017 at 08:32
Anonymous said...

U guys are funny,as if he made those legs himself,mind your comments cos u might even loose ur own legs completely within a second

9 January 2017 at 08:34
Anonymous said...

Mind your coments those complaining abt his legs,cos u might loose urs completely within a second, i have seen an accident where both legs where cut within a few mins

9 January 2017 at 08:40
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

MAYBE





AUNTY LINDA 👩




PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

9 January 2017 at 08:51
Vivian Reginalds said...

YES HOT
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 January 2017 at 08:51

