Gunmen attack Bahrain prison, kill policeman, frees ten alleged terrorists

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the attack on the Reformation and Rehabilitation Centre in Jau, south of the capital Manama, was carried out by a terrorist cell consisting of four or five members who were armed with automatic rifles and pistols.
The attack resulted in the death of policeman Abdulsalam Saif Ahmed while another policeman suffered moderate injuries. Ten inmates, all convicted in terrorism cases, escaped.
Investigation and search have been intensified to arrest the terrorists and the escaped convicts. The ministry identified them as:
1. Ahmed Mohammed Saleh Mohammed Al Shaikh
Age: 26, Sentenced for 73-years.
2. Ammar Abdullah Isa Abdulhussain
Age: 28, Sentenced for life imprisonment and two years.
3. Mohammed Ibrahim Mulla Redhi Al Tooq
Age: 26, Sentenced for 28-year.
4. Hassan Abdullah Isa Abdulhussain
Age: 24, Sentenced for life imprisonment.
5. Isa Musa Abdullah Hassan
Age: 24, Sentenced for life imprisonment.
6. Hussain Atiyah Mohammed Saleh
Age: 37, Sentenced for life imprisonment.
7. Sadiq Jafar Salman Hussain
Age: 27, Sentenced for life imprisonment and 41 years.
8. Abdulhussain Juma Hassan Ahmed Al Onaisi
Age: 31, Sentenced for life imprisonment.
9. Redha Abdullah Isa Al Ghasra
Age: 29, Sentenced for life imprisonment and 79 years.
10. Hussain Jassim Isa Jassim Al Bana
Age: 27, Sentenced for 43 years.
