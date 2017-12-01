LIS

Thursday, 12 January 2017

Grapic photos: Retired police man killed and buried in a shallow grave in Rivers state

According to Facebook user, Theophilus Utchaychukwu who shared the photos on his wall, the retired policeman Dsp I K ikechi of kono Boue, Khana local government area of Rivers state was killed and buried in a shallow grave on 9th, January, 2017. Continue to see the graphic photos..




Posted by at 1/12/2017 01:41:00 pm

3 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Another apc lies!Gods nemesis on apc Police men that rig rivers election. Theophilus Utchaychukwu apc paid idiot going using his Facebook to CRITICISE WIKE AND PDP THEOPHILUS U ARE A DISGRACE TO TO RIVERS STATE I WONDER WHAT MALLAM AMECHI AND APC GAVE U THAT MAKE U TO lie an cook stories every day on ur Facebook against wike. WHY DID U BLOCK MY ACCOUNT OF UR FACEBOOK THEOPHILUS HUH? Na apc thugs killed the police manning more.






















#sad indeed

12 January 2017 at 13:46
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH!

12 January 2017 at 14:13
Vivian Reginalds said...

kai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

12 January 2017 at 14:21

