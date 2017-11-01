Graphic Photos: Mutilated body without the head, breasts and genitals found in Imo

The body was discovered on the morning of January 5th with the head, breasts and genitals missing. Information about the identity of the female and the perpetrators of the crime against her is yet to be revealed. See the graphic photos after the cut.
11 comments:
Evil! Evil! Evil! Barbaric! Caused are those responsible for this.
Eww see waiting fast money for Christmas don cause. ALHAJI ROCHAS HAS DONE WORST THAN OBAMA IN IMO STATE. who else is responsible if not his apc boys they need money an power for next election hmm MAKE UNA REMEMBER THAT NO EVIL MAN SHALL GO UNPUNISH OO
#sad indeed
nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Illiteracy nothing else... Rituals dont work in any way... Bloodie wankers....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Nawa ooh. RIP to her. Earn extra cash! Get amazing soccer prediction tips for Saturday 14th January 2016 @ www.fortunatusblog.com
blooood of zakarai... my own imo..gosh i pray d pertetrators will b apprehended nd face d consequences
Lord have mercy!
I, my famiy, friends, loved ones and you reading this will never be victims of such devilish act. Amem!!
God forbid bad thing!
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Evil everywhere, some people just want to get rich quick at all cost. May God save his children from Evil.
Jesus!
...merited happiness
2017? This rubbish still happening? when will these idiots get it in their thick skulls that body parts don't vomit money !!! Goat heads
Post a Comment