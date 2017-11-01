LIS

Wednesday, 11 January 2017

Graphic Photos: Mutilated body without the head, breasts and genitals found in Imo

The mutilated body of an unidentified female has been found in a bush in lho, Ikeduru LGA , Imo state.

The body was discovered on the morning of January 5th with the head, breasts and genitals missing. Information about the identity of the female and the perpetrators of the crime against her is yet to be revealed.  See the graphic photos after the cut.



11 comments:

Anonymous said...

Evil! Evil! Evil! Barbaric! Caused are those responsible for this.

11 January 2017 at 16:53
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Eww see waiting fast money for Christmas don cause. ALHAJI ROCHAS HAS DONE WORST THAN OBAMA IN IMO STATE. who else is responsible if not his apc boys they need money an power for next election hmm MAKE UNA REMEMBER THAT NO EVIL MAN SHALL GO UNPUNISH OO




















#sad indeed

11 January 2017 at 16:53
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

11 January 2017 at 16:55
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Illiteracy nothing else... Rituals dont work in any way... Bloodie wankers....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

11 January 2017 at 17:01
Fortunatus Ifenna said...

Nawa ooh. RIP to her.  

11 January 2017 at 17:11
livingstone chibuike said...

blooood of zakarai... my own imo..gosh i pray d pertetrators will b apprehended nd face d consequences

11 January 2017 at 17:13
Carina K Jacob said...

Lord have mercy!
I, my famiy, friends, loved ones and you reading this will never be victims of such devilish act. Amem!!
God forbid bad thing!

11 January 2017 at 17:18
11 January 2017 at 17:26
ifykns nmor said...

Evil everywhere, some people just want to get rich quick at all cost. May God save his children from Evil.

11 January 2017 at 17:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Jesus!


...merited happiness

11 January 2017 at 17:44
Mandy Austin said...

2017? This rubbish still happening? when will these idiots get it in their thick skulls that body parts don't vomit money !!! Goat heads

11 January 2017 at 18:13

