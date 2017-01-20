Graphic photos: Many feared dead as IPOB members staging rally for Donald Trump, clash with security officers in Port Harcourt

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, who took part in the rally they staged in support of US President-elect, Donald Trump in Port Harcourt Rivers state earlier today, were killed after police officers allegedly opened fire.
Meanwhile, the group on its Facebook page, shared a photo of a letter they sent to the state commissioner of police, seeking permission for the rally. More photos after the cut.
Fools....Black people have no brains...enslaved by religion and politics
OMG why are this people killing us like fowl
God is watching
HMMMMMM
hmmmm...
not again!!!
y nigeria
Why is people so happy in taking innocent lives? The police office that shoot those guys or anybody that has hands in the death of those guys will not die better... They will suffer and die in penury..
......... Liber meniac........
Godtakeover nigeria
Jobless Idiots! Rest in pieces!
Omg! Who send una msg? Nawa o.
why all this ppl mumu like this?.......wetin be dia an with trump.....u are just wasting ur live for nothing....
imagine oo.SO THE REASON WHY TERRORIST BUHARI TRAVEL IS TO SEND HIS HAUSA POLICE AND SOLDIERS TO KILL INNOCENT IPOD HUH?Linda they did not stage any thing against securities officers na hausa and yoruba officers saw them an began to shoot@them. What evil did these people committed huh? So peaceful rally is now ban in Nigeria huh? If they where to be fulani will they be killed like this huh? TERRORIST IMBECILE BRAIN DEAD BUHARI UR CUP IS FULL OOOO SO U SEND UR MEN TO WIPE OUT IBOS HUH? Are they protesting huh? No. Are they with arms huh? No. THEN WHY KILLING THEM HUH? TERRORIST BUHARI U WILL NEVER KNOW PEACE ALL THE DAYS OF UR SICK LIFE UR GOVERNMENT WILL CONTINUE TO BE A JOKE FOR KILLING INNOCENT PEACEFUL IBOS it shall not be well with u as for the soldiers and police boko harams and criminals will butcher them.
THIS IS JUST BAD... PEOPLE CAN'T BE KILLED FOR NOTHING. THE GOVERNMENT MUST ANSWER THIS CASE
Igbo people don start again oo, which kind of wahala be this na. It's because there is no job,which one be Nigerians own with another country president. For God sike,joblessness
Rip to the dead
They are just toiling with their Lives...
Fighting a Lost battle ..see as they are killed like birds...
Shio...
please can someone tell me what trump has to do with biafra. He probably don't give a shit!!that's what!its so sad our leaders in all fractions are dumb
Why stage a rally when you are not even Americans? Trump doesnt give a f**k about you...igbos sorry to say but you guyz are an embarassment to Nigeria. Stop being too desparate in getting cheap sympathy unnecessarily..
You guys are just fighting for the wrong reasons fucking Trump does not give a bullock. Nuru ihe umu igbo
God of mercy...dis is hw dis people lost dere lives
Jst dnt no wot to say, period
One thing this people fail to know is that America don't care about you guys so why destabilizing the poor country and with the situation of things now?
Enter your comment...Useless cretins! Died for nothing! Illiterates buffoons. *spits
C Nigerians and stupidity abeg
This is BAD!!! This is to show how miluch IBO's are hated in this country. This people are armless ... No even dagger the Fulani people carry along where ever they go freely. They simply went peacefully to support the inoguration of USA new President. Just as the foot ball fance go along the street with their club flag to support victory. Hausa and Yoruba will support this inocent killing. I'm not and Igbo man. But let me advise you yorubas. Its time u start fighting for your independence because u know from your hart that this country is not working as one Nigeria. Pls don't be scard about that because I know yourubas are scard of independence. U people will not suffer you people are also bless like the Biafra's. Me I'm tired of one Nigeria because I know its not working. Even if they pump all the money in the whole world in Nigeria for infrastructures and better life, it will not work. God is angry with this country because we are to bin truthful to yourself.
Is anything wrong in celebrating another person's success, most of you goes to extent of celebrating your football clubs when they lift champions league trophy, premieship and the rest now because this guyz are Biafrans celebrating Mr Trump success as the 45th US elected president...Most of you are here supporting the military for the innocent killing. Nigerians call a spade a spade
