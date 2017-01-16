LIS

LIS

Monday, 16 January 2017

Graphic photos from the University of Maiduguri mosque bomb blast

The bomb blast which took place this morning at a mosque at the University of Maidugri has claimed the lives of 5 people including a University professor of Veterinary medicine, while 20 have been injured. Exams scheduled to take place at the school has also been canceled. The bomb blast has been attributed to a Boko Haram attack. According Baba-Gana Ali, the bomb blast took place during fajr prayers (dawn prayers). He said another explosion took place at gate 5 of the school, which killed only the suicide bomber. More photos and tweets after the cut..




Posted by at 1/16/2017 08:32:00 am

5 comments:

Debbie Chelsea said...

Wicked souls

16 January 2017 at 08:48
Iphie Abraham said...

It is well o. May their souls rip







Lib addict#just pasing#

16 January 2017 at 08:52
OSINANL said...

Na waoh!

16 January 2017 at 08:55
ONYELONU FRANCIS said...

Chaiii may there soul rest in peace

16 January 2017 at 08:59
Anonymous said...

<a href="http://go.ad2up.com/afu.php?id=943218>Tonto Dikeh's husband release her sextape on snapchat (Must-watch)</a>

16 January 2017 at 09:01

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts