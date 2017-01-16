Graphic photos from the University of Maiduguri mosque bomb blast

The bomb blast which took place this morning at a mosque at the University of Maidugri has claimed the lives of 5 people including a University professor of Veterinary medicine, while 20 have been injured. Exams scheduled to take place at the school has also been canceled. The bomb blast has been attributed to a Boko Haram attack. According Baba-Gana Ali, the bomb blast took place during fajr prayers (dawn prayers). He said another explosion took place at gate 5 of the school, which killed only the suicide bomber. More photos and tweets after the cut..
Wicked souls
It is well o. May their souls rip
Lib addict#just pasing#
Na waoh!
Chaiii may there soul rest in peace
