Monday, 2 January 2017

Graphic photos: Father, son and other family members killed in fatal motor accident on their way to daughter's wedding in Nassarawa

Residents of workers village in Nassarawa State were thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a man and four members of his family on New Year Day. According to reports, the party which includes father, his son and other family members were on their way to the wedding fatiha of his eldest daughter when they had a head on collision with a tanker along Lafia - Agyaragu road.

A staff of Dalhatu Specialist Hospital, who confirmed the incident said two persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were admitted at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.


7 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

sad...i pray we wont kip experiencing dis in dis 2017..Rip to dem

2 January 2017 at 18:43
Daniel John Ogbodo said...

Tragic (RIP).

2 January 2017 at 18:46
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

This is sad. Hope the girl s able to recover.



Long Live LIB

2 January 2017 at 18:48
ELIJAH MAINA said...

Sad. May their souls rest in peace

2 January 2017 at 18:59
Jane Ajanaku said...

Sad.hope she will be able to recover over the shock the bride to be.hummmmm oh why why why why.😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

2 January 2017 at 19:07
Anonymous said...

What a sad news.RIP

2 January 2017 at 19:13
uniquechic said...

Ds is wot I pray not to be hearing ds yr again...rip

2 January 2017 at 19:16

