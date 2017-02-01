Graphic photos: Father, son and other family members killed in fatal motor accident on their way to daughter's wedding in Nassarawa

Residents of workers village in Nassarawa State were thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a man and four members of his family on New Year Day.
According to reports, the party which includes father, his son and other family members were on their way to the wedding fatiha of his eldest daughter when they had a head on collision with a tanker along Lafia - Agyaragu road.
A staff of Dalhatu Specialist Hospital, who confirmed the incident said two persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were admitted at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.
7 comments:
sad...i pray we wont kip experiencing dis in dis 2017..Rip to dem
Tragic (RIP).
This is sad. Hope the girl s able to recover.
Long Live LIB
Sad. May their souls rest in peace
Sad.hope she will be able to recover over the shock the bride to be.hummmmm oh why why why why.😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
What a sad news.RIP
Ds is wot I pray not to be hearing ds yr again...rip
