Graphic photos: Corper involved in a horrific accident shares before and after photos

Facebook user Ezinne Okorie who was involved in a very horrific accident took to her Facebook page to show her 'before and after' photos from the accident, while giving thanks to God for her life. Photos above are her 'After' photos. Read what she wrote and the rest of the photos after the cut..
"All i hv to say, thank u Jesus for saving my life from road accident on my way to Nysc orientation camp. Friends join me in thanking him for he is a great God"
Thank God for her life!!!
No comments:
Post a Comment