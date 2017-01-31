LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 31 January 2017

Graphic photos: 3 persons killed as suicide bomber attacks mosque in Borno

Three persons including a suicide bomber were killed in an attack at a mosque in Dalori, Borno state in the early hours of today. See graphic photos from the scene after the cut...




Posted by at 1/31/2017 09:02:00 am

12 comments:

Ike Louisa said...

God of mercy! When will this killings be stop? You will surely reap what you sow.

31 January 2017 at 09:10
livingstone chibuike said...

may God save Nigeria

31 January 2017 at 09:11
Anonymous said...

Tbc will overtake bitcoin soon so if you missed bitcoin don't miss tbc buy at cheap price from me and sell at higher price to others. 500tbc for just 250k contact me on 09024360475

31 January 2017 at 09:12
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

31 January 2017 at 09:15
JamesVkey said...

Nice blog try visiting www.vkeymedia.com.ng for read facts updates its dope!!

31 January 2017 at 09:20
Vivian Reginalds said...

beht why???
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

31 January 2017 at 09:22
OSINANL said...

Mtchwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww

31 January 2017 at 09:25
oneman said...

na propagander govt we de so!!!. today dem go say boko dung finish, 2moro boko go bom dem, next 2moro dem go say army dung distroy boko camp n capture the liders. stupid and idiotic govt.
next time make una no vote person wey no go primary skull again.

31 January 2017 at 09:31
oneman said...

na propagander govt we de so!!!. today dem go say boko dung finish, 2moro boko go bom dem, next 2moro dem go say army dung distroy boko camp n capture the liders. stupid and idiotic govt.
next time make una no vote person wey no go primary skull again.

31 January 2017 at 09:31
oneman said...

na propagander govt we de so!!!. today dem go say boko dung finish, 2moro boko go bom dem, next 2moro dem go say army dung distroy boko camp n capture the liders. stupid and idiotic govt.
next time make una no vote person wey no go primary skull again.

31 January 2017 at 09:31
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

so bad

31 January 2017 at 09:34
EKWUEME CHIBUIKE said...

GOD save your people....click www.cenginedesign.blogspot.com for your engineering designs

31 January 2017 at 09:46

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts