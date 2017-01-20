Gr8jobsng Digital Marketing Training Workshop (January stream)

Do you know that there were $38.5 Billion worth of online transactions worldwide in 2016?
Do you want a piece of this awesome pie?
The Gr8jobsng Digital Marketing Training Workshop is all you need.
Digital marketing and social media are having a significant impact on how we behave socially, act as consumers and how we do business so it could be fair to say that any business that does not adapt to the new era of marketing and communications is in danger of losing out
With the necessary skills, you can carve a business niche and make a steady income daily from the comfort of your home.
WHAT YOU WILL LEARN AT THE WORKSHOP.
*That Social Media Platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram can be used to make money from the comfort of your home.
*How to get the best from Google and be seen and heard by millions using Google Adwords.
*How to compel people to purchase twice as much as they had planned from you using “call to action” and other tactics.
*The difference and similarities between “White hat” & “Black hat” marketing techniques.
*List building and Email marketing techniques.
*Software and resources that will automate and simplify your online work.
*Video Marketing using Facebook and Instagram & YouTube viral videos..
*How to run YouTube Ads and make viral videos
AT THE END OF THISTRAINING
• You would know the rudiments of Digital Marketing ranging from content nomenclature, keyword research, niche targeting, SEO, Affiliate Marketing, Blog monetization, Google Adwords, Google Adsense, Video Marketing, Article Writing
• You would be taught practical methods of making a steady 5-figure income using Social Media and other online tools.You will know how to search for and enroll for affiliate programs in Nigeria and identify companies that pay lots of money to affiliates who work remotely
• You will know how to draw traffic to any goods or services using online methods.
• You would be able to take advantage of all the other branches/offshoots of the industry to make money.
• You will learn how to design a blog and market products via it and make money as Google pays you for AdSense.TRAINING SCHEDULE
Two Days per Training Stream
Available Dates: February 23rd and 24th, 2017 9am – 4pm
:::::::: SPECIAL NEW YEAR PROMO FEES: N30, 000
So, you SAVE N40, 000
Course Fee Includes: Tea Break, Lunch break, Certificate & Writing Materials
****Limited slots available****
Registration Instructions
For payments contact training@gr8jobsng.com
After payment, send your details including: Name, Email Address, GSM, and Teller Number to
training@gr8jobsng.com
