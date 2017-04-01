Governor Wike receives Kudos for helping Veteran singer Dandy Boy

President of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, Amb Kenule Nwiya who is popularly called the bishop of comedy, thanked the governor of rivers state, Gov Nyesom Wike for sponsoring Rivers state born veteran artiste “Dandy Boy”'s brain tumor surgery. President of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, Amb Kenule Nwiya has praised Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on what he called his “consistency in delivering gains of democracy to the state, especially in the lives of Entertainers.” Speaking yesterday to newsmen in Port Harcourt, CONE President said God has used Gov Wike to bless the people of the state immensely
According to Amb Kenule Nwiya, the Entire members of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers appreciate the governor and this will show that Rivers state will be an entertainment friendly. Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike recently got awarded as “Entertainment Promoting Governor of the Year” at Nigeria Entertainment Stakeholders Award.
