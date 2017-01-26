LIS

Thursday, 26 January 2017

Government to penalise nurses threatening to kill Kenyans

The secretary of Health Cabinet in Kenya, Cleopha Mailu has announced that action will be taken against some alleged nurses threatening to kill patients. In screen shots that went viral on social media, one of the nurses made an outrageous threat to unplug a patient's life support machine for her fellow nurse to charge her phone, while another said she was going to give a patient a generous bilateral episiotomy.

While addressing the provocative threats, Mr. Maliu stated that orders have been given to investigate the persons behind the statements, if they were real nurses.
'I have asked the Director of Medical Service and the Nursing Council of Kenya to investigate the matter. Of course, we have to get to the bottom of this so that we can weed out rogue nurses who are mandated to care for the sick. However, there have been a lot of disagreements between the Kenyan government and medical practitioners over pay rise, which could have actually led to the nurses threatening to handle patients inhumanely.
Check out more screenshots below:


