Gov. Ortom appeals to the people of Agatu to forgive and allow Fulani herdsmen return

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has appealed to the people of Agatu to give peace a chance and cohabit with indigenous Fulani herdsmen as brothers, as was the case in the past. Ortom made the appeal on Wednesday, during a visit with his Nassarawa State counterpart, Tanko Umaru Al-Makura, to Agatu local government area with their security councils in effort to implement peace initiatives that would ensure the security of lives and property in the area.The governors spoke at Obagaji, headquarters of the council, during a peace meeting initiated by the two state governments to find a lasting solution to the crisis in the area. In his address, Governor Ortom lamented what he described as the massive and unprecedented destruction of Agatu and killings by herdsmen but said there was no alternative to peace for development and progress to take place.
He urged Agatu people to forgive and allow the Fulanis who were born in the land to return saying the Bible admonishes that vengeance belonged to God. The Governor stated that his kinsmen were similarly killed and property including his ancestral home destroyed by the herdsmen but that they have since forgiven them and moved on.
He urged the people to have confidence in the peace initiative and maintained that other meetings would be convened with selected stakeholders to find lasting solution to the crisis. The two Governors toured the area by helicopter before meeting with major stakeholders at Obagaji. They said they would do the best within their power and convey proposals that were beyond them to the appropriate authorities.
