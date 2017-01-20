LIS

Friday, 20 January 2017

Gov Fayose emerges new Chairman of PDP's Governors' Forum ...says it's call to service

Ekiti State  Governor, Mr   Ayodele Fayose has emerged as the new Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum,. The Governor  of Bayelsa State, Hon  Serake Dickson  announced this to News men in Abuja on Thursday night.
Addressing News men shortly after the Forum's meeting, Dickson stated that the forum decided to settle for Fayose based on his record of performance and as the most Senior Governor under the platform of the Party.

Flanked by other Governors present at the meeting and the leaders of the party,  Dickson said that the Choice of Fayose was a collective one among the Governors.

Dickson played glowing tributes to the out gone chairman of the Forum,Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state for his immense contributions for the development of the Party during his tenure.
Also speaking, the  National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Party,Senator  Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman Board of Trustee, BOT of the Party, Senator  Wali Jibril and   the leadership of he Party in the National Assembly, Senator  Ike Ekweremadu endorsed the choice of Fayose.

They described Fayose as a real party man who would boost the growth and development of the Party.

In his acceptance speech, Fayose who succeeded Governor Olusegun Mimiko described his election as call to service and promised not to let the party down as the Chairm of the Forum.

Fayose  said that he was out to pull down the wall of Jericho surrounding the party with a promise to embark on total mobilization of party members nationwide ahead of the 2019 General elections.

He assured that the Party would work very hard to reclaim its lost States and as well formed  the government at the Cenre come 2019. More details later.
