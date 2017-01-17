Gov Ajimobi's daughter Ajibola issues press statement denying she lashed out at LAUTECH students

Governor Ajimobi's daughter, Ajibola Ajayi, has released a statement denying that she wrote the tweet that went viral over the weekend where a page called students of LAUTECH a generation of mannerless children following their confrontation with her father last week over the 8 months closure of their school (read here
"My attention has been drawn to a series of publications on social media and the Internet at large, which claim that I, Mrs Ajibola Ajayi (formerly known as Miss Ajibola Abiola-Ajimobi) “lambasted” and “lashed out” at LAUTECH students calling them “a manner less generation … on my instagram page”.
I wish to state that this story is completely false. It is malicious and willfully targeted at maligning and marring my character. This is an example of irresponsible journalism that has now incited hatred and violence against my husband, my children and myself. Over the last 48 hours my reputation has been tarnished and my family and I have been subjected to cyber bullying and harassment. I have also received threats of violence as well as limitless insults as a result of this false publication.
This has now spiraled out of control hence I feel the need to publicly address it since I have received numerous calls from various people, including friends, family members, colleagues and clients.
I wish to further state that the instagram page referred to as “conceited_csj” through which it was alleged that I made the purported statement does not belong to me. Having once been a student myself, I am sympathetic to the plight of the LAUTECH students and empathize with them.
It is unfair that people would publish stories without establishing the authenticity or verifying the truthfulness of the stories they are publishing.
Lastly, I would like to reiterate that this false story, and the resulting negative comments on various social media platforms have brought my husband and I enormous distress.
Thank you"
8 comments:
I don't want to believe this!
Medicine after death...
I want to believe U didn't actually write that cause U should Know Nigerians hv no chill whatsoever. .
Stay blessed my dear, ur dad will not be surprised because many are out there with the mentality
of PHD = pull him down - u & ur husband must develop a thick skin so that nobody can take away ur joy. The best is what u have down -- giving ur own side of the story. FINITO
