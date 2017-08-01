Gosh! This looks so painful...poor girl! Lol...(photo)

A few more visits to this salon and this young girl will be left with no edges. Hit up your cousin? Nah man, you and your cousin should be arrested charged with attempted infliction of Traction Alopecia (It is a gradual hair loss caused primarily by pulling force being applied to the edges...via tight braids, ponytail, etc)
I can't sef. I would ve loosened d hair before she even started
