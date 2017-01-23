Good news! For women trying to conceive but failing every month..

Infertility means not being able to get pregnant after one year of trying (or six months if a woman is 35 or older). Women who can get pregnant but are unable to stay pregnant may also be referred to as infertile.If you're you struggling to get pregnant, frustrated or feeling angry for not being able to conceive despite all your efforts...
Are you having any of the following problems?
-- Irregular Menstrual Cycles
-- Delayed Periods
-- Endometriosis
-- Ovarian Cyst
-- Miscarriages
-- High Prolactin
-- Hormonal Imbalances
-- Low Sexual Drive
Pregnancy is the result of a process that has many steps and the steps are as follows;
• A woman’s body must release an egg from one of her ovaries (ovulation).
• The egg must go through a fallopian tube toward the uterus (womb).
• A man’s sperm must join with (fertilize) the egg along the way.
• The fertilized egg must attach to the inside of the uterus (implantation).
Is infertility just a woman’s problem?
No, infertility is not always a woman’s problem. Both women and men can have problems that cause infertility. About one-third of infertility cases are caused by women’s problems. Another one third of fertility problems are due to the man. The other cases are caused by a mixture of male and female problems or by unknown problems.
What Causes Infertility In Men?
Infertility in men is most often caused by:
• A problem called varicocele. This happens when the veins on a man’s testicle(s) are too large. This heats the testicles. The heat can affect the number or shape of the sperm.
• Other factors that cause a man to make too few sperm or none at all.
• Movement of the sperm. This may be caused by the shape of the sperm. Sometimes injuries or other damage to the reproductive system block the sperm.
What Increases a Man’s Risk of Infertility?
A man’s sperm can be changed by his overall health and lifestyle. Some things that may reduce the health or number of sperm include:
• Heavy alcohol use
• Drugs
• Smoking cigarettes
• Environmental toxins, including pesticides and lead
• Health problems such as mumps, serious conditions like kidney disease, or hormone problems
• Medicines
• Radiation treatment and chemotherapy for cancer
What Causes Infertility in Women?
Most cases of female infertility are caused by problems with ovulation. Without ovulation, there are no eggs to be fertilized. Some signs that a woman is not ovulating normally include irregular or absent menstrual periods.
Ovulation problems are often caused by polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). PCOS is a hormone imbalance problem which can interfere with normal ovulation. PCOS is the most common cause of female infertility. Primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) is another cause of ovulation problems. POI occurs when a woman’s ovaries stop working normally before she is 40. POI is not the same as early menopause.
Less common causes of fertility problems in women include:
• Blocked fallopian tubes due to pelvic inflammatory disease, endometriosis, or surgery for an ectopic pregnancy
• Physical problems with the uterus
• Uterine fibroids, which are non-cancerous clumps of tissue and muscle on the walls of the uterus.
What Things Increase a Woman’s Risk of Infertility?
Many things can change a woman’s ability to have a baby. These include:
• Age
• Smoking
• Excess alcohol use
• Stress
• Poor diet
• Being overweight or underweight
• Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
• Health problems that cause hormonal changes, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome and primary ovarian insufficiency
Some health problems also increase the risk of infertility. So, women should talk to their doctors if they have:
• Irregular periods or no menstrual periods
• Very painful periods
• Endometriosis
• Pelvic inflammatory disease
• More than one miscarriage
It is a good idea for any woman to talk to a doctor before trying to get pregnant.
Finding the cause of infertility and also treating it can be a long and emotional process. It may take time to complete all the needed tests and treatments. But at the end of the day, finding the exact cause makes the treatment easy.
